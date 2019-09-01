Western Storm vs Southern Vipers

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Southern Vipers are 138 for 4 with 4.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Sep 2019
- Toss
- Southern Vipers won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Umpires
- M Newell, R White
- TV Umpire
- M Burns
southern vipers BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.W. Bates
|c&b Odedra
|26
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Shrubsole b Sharma
|73
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Nicholas b Shrubsole
|33
|A. Wellington
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|15.2 Overs
|138 - 4
western storm BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|C. Nicholas
|3
|0
|23
|0
|F.R. Davies
|3
|0
|35
|0
|D.B. Sharma
|2.5
|0
|28
|1
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|15
|0
|S.B. Odedra
|2
|0
|16
|1
|H.C. Knight
|2
|0
|20
|0