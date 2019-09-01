Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Western Storm

 
In Play
Badge

Southern Vipers

138-4  (15.2 ov)

Southern Vipers are 138 for 4 with 4.4 overs left

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers

KSL Final: Storm vs Vipers LIVE!

Over-by-over updates and in-play clips from the Kia Super League final. Watch on Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Mix.

Match Details

Date
1st Sep 2019
Toss
Southern Vipers won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
M Newell, R White
TV Umpire
M Burns

southern vipers BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.W. Bates c&b Odedra 26
D.N. Wyatt c Shrubsole b Sharma 73
T.T. Beaumont c Nicholas b Shrubsole 33
A. Wellington Not out 1
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 15.2 Overs 138 - 4
Full Batting Card

western storm BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
C. Nicholas 3 0 23 0
F.R. Davies 3 0 35 0
D.B. Sharma 2.5 0 28 1
Shrubsole 2 0 15 0
S.B. Odedra 2 0 16 1
H.C. Knight 2 0 20 0
Full Bowling Card