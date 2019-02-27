Windies vs England

Watch the action from Grenada as the Windies take on England in the fourth ODI.

Jos Buttler's career-best 150 and Adil Rashid's five wickets helped England pull off a remarkable 29-run victory over Windies in a six-laden fourth one-day international in Grenada.

Buttler accelerated remarkably from 45 off 42 balls to 150 off 76 before he was bowled 77th ball by Carlos Brathwaite.

He shared a sensational 204-run fourth-wicket partnership with captain Eoin Morgan (103) as he propelled the visitors to 418-6.

In response, Chris Gayle smashed an outstanding 162 off 97 balls to keep the hosts on course of chasing down the mammoth total but spinner Rashid took four wickets in five balls in the 48th over as the visitors wrapped up a stunning win.

England now lead the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the final game on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales got England off the perfect start, with the former dominating their opening partnership as they put on exactly 100 for the first wicket.

Having brought up a 31-ball half-century, Bairstow chopped on as he attempted to run Oshane Thomas down the third man.

Hales kept his place in the side, as Jason Roy was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and made the most of his opportunity striking 82 off 73 balls - before falling short of his hundred when Shimron Hetmyer took a brilliant leaping catch in the deep.

After a brief rebuilding phase, Morgan and Buttler sparked into life, smashing 204 runs in 20.2 overs for the fourth-wicket with the latter bringing up his hundred off just 60 balls.

The England captain followed suit reaching his three figures with a huge maximum over long-on before holing out for 103 but Buttler made the most of being put down on 93 and being caught off a no ball on 107 - smashing his 12th six to record England's 24th maximum as they exceeded the 23 Windies managed in the first ODI of the series.

Requiring a world record 419 for victory, Gayle began slowly taking just three runs off his first seven balls before pummeling Woakes away for his first six of the innings.

With Gayle teeing off, Mark Wood (4-60) produced a remarkable spell recovering from being hit for 15 in his first over to take 2-8 from his next four - claiming the wickets of John Campbell (15) and Shai Hope (5).

Gayle and Darren Bravo smoked a remarkable 176 runs off 17.5 overs, but Wood returned to swing the match back in England's favour by removing Bravo (61) and Hetmyer (6) in the same over.

Gayle powered on following up his 25th ODI century, off 55 balls, by reaching his 150 only 30 balls later but his cavalier innings came to end when Ben Stokes knocked over his middle and off stump.

The loss of captain Jason Holder (29) in next over, well stumped by Buttler off Rashid, slowed the hosts' momentum but Ashley Nurse (43) and Carlos Brathwaite (50) looked to have turned the tide once more as they shared an 88-run seventh-wicket stand left the Windies needing 32 off the final three overs.

However, Morgan's decision to turn the spin of Rashid at the death proved to be the difference as he claimed the wickets of Nurse and Brathwaite off consecutive balls before Devendra Bishoo and Thomas were dismissed for ducks to finish with figures of 5-85.

