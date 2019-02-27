Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Windies

389
Result
Badge

England

418-6

England win by 29 runs

Windies vs England

England edge to 29-run win over Windies in six-filled fourth ODI thriller in Grenada

9:46
Watch the action from Grenada as the Windies take on England in the fourth ODI.

Jos Buttler's career-best 150 and Adil Rashid's five wickets helped England pull off a remarkable 29-run victory over Windies in a six-laden fourth one-day international in Grenada.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Buttler accelerated remarkably from 45 off 42 balls to 150 off 76 before he was bowled 77th ball by Carlos Brathwaite.

He shared a sensational 204-run fourth-wicket partnership with captain Eoin Morgan (103) as he propelled the visitors to 418-6.

v

Live One-Day International Cricket

Windies vs England

March 2, 2019, 2:30pm


Remote Record

In response, Chris Gayle smashed an outstanding 162 off 97 balls to keep the hosts on course of chasing down the mammoth total but spinner Rashid took four wickets in five balls in the 48th over as the visitors wrapped up a stunning win.

England now lead the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the final game on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales got England off the perfect start, with the former dominating their opening partnership as they put on exactly 100 for the first wicket.

Having brought up a 31-ball half-century, Bairstow chopped on as he attempted to run Oshane Thomas down the third man.

Hales kept his place in the side, as Jason Roy was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and made the most of his opportunity striking 82 off 73 balls - before falling short of his hundred when Shimron Hetmyer took a brilliant leaping catch in the deep.

After a brief rebuilding phase, Morgan and Buttler sparked into life, smashing 204 runs in 20.2 overs for the fourth-wicket with the latter bringing up his hundred off just 60 balls.

The England captain followed suit reaching his three figures with a huge maximum over long-on before holing out for 103 but Buttler made the most of being put down on 93 and being caught off a no ball on 107 - smashing his 12th six to record England's 24th maximum as they exceeded the 23 Windies managed in the first ODI of the series.

Chris Gayle hit his 500th six in all formats during his innings in Grenada

Requiring a world record 419 for victory, Gayle began slowly taking just three runs off his first seven balls before pummeling Woakes away for his first six of the innings.

With Gayle teeing off, Mark Wood (4-60) produced a remarkable spell recovering from being hit for 15 in his first over to take 2-8 from his next four - claiming the wickets of John Campbell (15) and Shai Hope (5).

Gayle and Darren Bravo smoked a remarkable 176 runs off 17.5 overs, but Wood returned to swing the match back in England's favour by removing Bravo (61) and Hetmyer (6) in the same over.

Gayle powered on following up his 25th ODI century, off 55 balls, by reaching his 150 only 30 balls later but his cavalier innings came to end when Ben Stokes knocked over his middle and off stump.

Mark Wood claimed his second four-wicket haul in an ODI for England

The loss of captain Jason Holder (29) in next over, well stumped by Buttler off Rashid, slowed the hosts' momentum but Ashley Nurse (43) and Carlos Brathwaite (50) looked to have turned the tide once more as they shared an 88-run seventh-wicket stand left the Windies needing 32 off the final three overs.

However, Morgan's decision to turn the spin of Rashid at the death proved to be the difference as he claimed the wickets of Nurse and Brathwaite off consecutive balls before Devendra Bishoo and Thomas were dismissed for ducks to finish with figures of 5-85.

Match Details

Date
27th Feb 2019
Toss
Windies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

windies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle b Stokes 162
J.D. Campbell c Root b Wood 15
S.D. Hope c Buttler b Wood 5
D.M. Bravo c Stokes b Wood 61
S.O. Hetmyer c Hales b Wood 6
J.O. Holder s Buttler b Rashid 29
C.R. Brathwaite c Morgan b Rashid 50
A.R. Nurse c Plunkett b Rashid 43
D.A. Bishoo c Hales b Rashid 0
O.R. Thomas s Buttler b Rashid 0
Extras 1nb, 12w, 5lb 18
Total All Out, 48.0 Overs 389
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 10 0 91 0
Wood 10 0 60 4
Plunkett 8 0 40 0
Stokes 8 0 77 1
Rashid 10 0 85 5
Ali 2 0 31 0
Full Bowling Card

