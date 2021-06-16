Jonny Bairstow gave England a huge T20 injury scare on his way to smashing a superb 112 from 51 balls to fire Yorkshire Vikings to a 94-run win over Worcestershire Rapids.

The England opener followed up scores of 82 and 67 in his previous two matches by blazing 10 sixes and seven boundaries as Vikings reached 216-6 batting first.

But he needed a runner for the second half of his innings after suffering a suspected ankle injury. He was able to continue with strapping after a lengthy delay but was unable to keep wicket.

The injury looks set to be a worry for England ahead of the T20 Series against Sri Lanka, which starts on June 23.

"His ankle has blown up," said Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale.

"Hopefully it won't be a ligament tear. It might just be a rolled ankle. I feel for him because he has got a big summer coming up in terms of white-ball cricket with England.

"You never know with ankles. A week later they are not as bad as you think or they could be six to eight weeks.

"It's early days. He will get a scan tomorrow. I don't think he will be available for Friday, that is for sure."

Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 53 from 33 balls for Yorkshire and Harry Brook also contributed with 22 from 12, coming in after Bairstow had been dismissed by Charlie Morris.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers with 4-31 from his four overs.

Rapids lost Brett D'Oliveira in the opening over but captain Moeen Ali hit 39 from 29 balls to get the chase moving before he was caught off Adil Rashid.

Rashid then had Riki Wessels (32) caught behind before Rapids collapsed as they lost five wickets for three runs.

Jake Libby, Ed Bernard, Ben Dwarshuis and Ish Sodhi were all dismissed for ducks and the innings was soon wrapped up as Vikings secured a convincing win.

Matt Milnes took five wickets as South Group leaders Kent Spitfires beat Glamorgan by 40 runs.

Kent were restricted to 144-7 batting first, with Jordan Cox (32*) and Sam Billings (30) leading the scoring.

The total proved more than enough as Glamorgan's response was hampered by the loss of regular wickets.

Marnus Labuschagne (22) and Colin Ingram (17) were both caught-and-bowled by Milnes, and the tail offered little resistance apart from 24 from James Weighell.

Birmingham Bears secured their fourth straight victory as they beat Leicestershire Foxes by 35 runs.

Will Rhodes (79) and Sam Hain (45) got Bears off to a fast start and on course for a 200-plus score.

But Callum Parkinson dismissed Rhodes before Ben Mike took four wickets in two overs to slow Bears down.

A score of 190-7 still looked challenging and Foxes were unable to get close, despite decent efforts from Scott Steel (46) and Rishi Patel (30).

Danny Briggs and Tim Bresnan both picked up three wickets for Bears.