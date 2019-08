Marina Arzamasova: Former world champion provisionally suspended for doping

Arzamasova won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing

Former 800m world champion Marina Arzamasova has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for the drug Ligandrol.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says it has notified the 31-year-old Arzamasova of the allegation, one month before the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Arzamasova, who is from Belarus, won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing, and was the 2014 European champion. She finished seventh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The AIU said Arzamasova's case involves LGD-4033, better known as Ligandrol. The drug has been in clinical trials to treat muscle-wasting conditions. It is reportedly used in supplements by bodybuilders to build muscle mass with fewer side effects than steroids.

In a separate case, the AIU said re-testing a sample from the 2011 world championships led to shot putter Andriy Semenov being banned for two years by Ukrainian authorities.

Andriy Semenov has been banned after testing positive for an anabolic steroid

Semenov tested positive for oral turinabol, an anabolic steroid, and is banned until July 21, 2021. The 35-year-old competed at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics though he did not qualify for the final on either occasion.