World Para-Athletics Championships: Kayleigh Haggo and Gavin Drysdale win gold

Kayleigh Haggo and Gavin Drysdale provided a golden finish to Great Britain's World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Haggo and Drysdale both claimed gold medals in the women's and men's 100m RR3 (race running) respectively as the event made its debut in the championships.

Haggo, a European silver medalist last year, set a world record of 18.32secs to lead home a British one-two, with Ellie Simpson 0.45s adrift in second.

With the women's and men's races back to back, Great Britain did not have to wait long for further success, with Drysdale also setting a new world mark of 16.72s for his gold.

To add to the medal haul, it was another one-two, with Rafi Solaiman claiming silver to take the team's total to 29.

Great Britain finish the Championships third in the final medal table, behind China and Brazil.