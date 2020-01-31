British Wheelchair Basketball shocked over Tokyo 2020 expulsion threat

Wheelchair basketball could face expulsion from this year's Paralympic Games

British Wheelchair Basketball chiefs have expressed shock over the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) threat to remove the sport from the Tokyo 2020 programme.

The IPC, which has also temporarily removed the sport from the programme for Paris 2024, is frustrated the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) continue to define eligible impairments differently to the IPC's mandatory code.

The IWBF insists as an independent body it has a right to continue to apply its own unique classification code, which it says is designed to encourage inclusivity in the sport.

The IPC has stressed the sanction is an "option" if the IWBF continue to fail to implement an action plan to comply with its Athlete Classification Code.

Great Britain have qualified men's and women's teams for the competition and are considered strong medal chances having won gold and silver medals respectively at last year's European Championships.

In a statement British Wheelchair Basketball said: "Today's announcement impacts wheelchair basketball on a global scale and we are shocked by the news.

"However, our position remains unchanged that classification is the cornerstone of our sport and we are committed to meeting the approved Classification Code for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"It is unacceptable that the IPC and IWBF have left our sport, nationally and globally, in such a precarious position so close to the Tokyo Paralympics."

However, IPC president Andrew Parsons said: "We appreciate that wheelchair basketball is one of the most popular sports at the Paralympic Games, but this does not mean that the IWBF is above the rules.

"Athlete classification is integral to all Paralympic sport and the failure of any sport to comply with the IPC Athlete Classification Code is of critical concern to us because it could threaten the integrity of competition.

The IWBF has been granted what the IPC describes as a "temporary extension" to comply with the code, which will require all wheelchair basketball players to have their eligibility re-assessed before May 29.

The IPC added: "If at any stage the IPC considers that the approved action plan is not being complied with, the IPC Governing Board may consider a range of measures.

"This could include an extension of the deadline or, if it sees fit, immediate exclusion from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games."