'Meatball' Molly McCann beats Diana Belbita via submission at UFC Fight Night 235 in Las Vegas

Molly McCann has snapped her two-fight losing streak by submitting Diana Belbita at UFC Fight Night 235.

McCann, debuting at strawweight, imposed her boxing on Belbita early, as her former flyweight strength shone through.

'Meatball' landed several of her signature spinning elbows, before the fight found its way to the ground courtesy of a dump by McCann.

The Brit sought to end the round strongly and managed to secure an armbar in the last two seconds; it was tap or snap for Belbita.

With this victory, McCann ends a skid of two losses handed to her by Julija Stoliarenko and Erin Blanchfield.

The British slugger also eradicated some doubt surrounding her wrestling and submission skills, picking up the very first submission victory of her career.

Image: McCann showed her power and skills against Diana Belbita in a top display

"It feels amazing [to be at strawweight]," said McCann.

"I'd like to take this time to apologise to the UFC, myself and my fans for not being at the right weight and for my last two performances. But today I forgive myself.

"Say less, do more. The plan was to be a world champion at 125lb but it didn't work out.

"When the plan doesn't work, you don't change the goal; you change the plan. My coach promised me this would happen and I've listened.

"Take every day as it comes. I'm going to go and spend time with my family. And my gym, I've been putting some work in - I'm going to have a beer and see you soon."