ONE 167: Tawanchai PK Saenchai edges out Jo Nattawut in epic rematch as Rodtang Jitmuangnon beats Denis Puric

Tawanchai PK Saenchai emerged victorious as he edged out 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in their epic rematch at ONE 167 following last year's unforgettable first fight.

Tawanchai retained his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title by the barest of margins at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. But his Thai compatriot made him work every second during the action-packed five-round battle.

The 25-year-old's thunderous left kick did the damage early in the contest, as he repeatedly punished Nattawut's body and arms. But 'Smokin' Jo turned the tide in the third stanza with a right hand that caused Tawanchai's left eye to swell.

Ultimately, Tawanchai landed the more telling shots down the stretch, and was rewarded with a majority-decision victory.

The win sealed his third ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title defence, but after a second razor-close battle with Nattawut, there could be a trilogy waiting in the wings.

In the co-main event, Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon overcame a spirited Denis Puric to earn a unanimous decision.

Showing off his vastly improved footwork, 'The Iron Man' danced in and out of his opponent's range in the early going, picking off Puric with well-placed shots.

'The Bosnian Menace' was not overawed by Rodtang's calculated approach, and the 39-year-old veteran brought the crowd to their feet when he eventually goaded his foe into a slugfest late in the opening frame.

Although each man cranked up the power and volume of their shots, the 26-year-old Thai megastar out-struck Puric throughout their flyweight kickboxing contest.

With the 15th victory of his promotional tenure, Rodtang - who is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion - maintained his No 1-contender spot in the flyweight kickboxing division.

The win also sets up a mouthwatering potential showdown with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

