Bellator MMA star Ryan Bader doesn't get the credit he deserves, says John McCarthy

John McCarthy believes that Bellator heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader doesn't get the credit that he deserves in the MMA world.

Bader, nicknamed 'Darth', became the first fighter to hold belts in two divisions simultaneously in Bellator MMA history.

He defeated Phil Davis to become light heavyweight champion before adding the heavyweight title by knocking out Fedor Emelianenko in just 35 seconds.

But famed MMA referee McCarthy believes Bader (27-5-0) fails to receive the credit he deserves, despite his outstanding record in the Bellator cage.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Ed Draper, McCarthy said: "I don't think he quite gets what he deserves. You have got to take a look at Ryan Bader.

"When Bader came up he only fought about four or five fights before he went into the Ultimate fighter. He went into that and wins that and then he's facing all of these really good fighters throughout his career in the UFC when he was still learning himself. He was learning how to be a fighter, he was learning how to relax at times in the fight, learning when do you turn it on.

"Now you take a look at the way Ryan Bader has been fighting. He is so much better as a fighter today than when he was when fighting in the UFC. He's a completely different animal.

"He uses his wrestling (skills), he stands up, he uses his footwork. His footwork always looks a little clunky and harsh, but he moves his feet well to get himself into a situation, throws his shots, and pulls himself out. He has power. He is a big, strong guy, but he's also fast, much like Fedor. So when he's facing these heavyweights they have a hard time dealing with the speed that he brings to that fight."

