Coronavirus: Sports bosses and broadcasters summoned to discuss contingency plans

The Six Nations match between Italy and England in Rome's Stadio Olimpico has been postponed

Sports authorities and broadcasters have been summoned by the government for discussions on coronavirus contingency plans.

The meetings will be held in London on Monday and will cover various possibilities in case the virus spreads further.

Ministers will go over a wide range of scenarios in the hope of reaching agreements about a plan to protect the public.

Some events could potentially be held behind closed doors, it is understood.

The Premier League has currently not changed any football fixtures but has scrapped the traditional pre-match handshake between players.

Italy has already forced all top-flight Serie A games to be played without fans for a month in an attempt to curb the outbreak.

The Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and England in Rome scheduled for 14 March has been postponed.

And this weekend's clash between Ireland and Italy, due to be held in Dublin, is also off.