Liverpool issue coronavirus advice to fans attending Anfield for Bournemouth clash

Liverpool have put precautionary measures in place to try to protect against coronavirus when Bournemouth visit Anfield on Saturday.

The Premier League champions in-waiting will not have match-day mascots for the lunchtime kick-off and will supply hand sanitisers in all bathrooms at the stadium.

The Reds say they have also put in measures at the training ground to protect staff and players including cancelling all travel to high-risk countries and screening visitors.

"We have several new measures in place across LFC operations to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of our employees," a statement said on Friday.

"We have taken proactive measures including cancelling any staff travel to high-risk countries and reminding everyone of good hygiene practices through notices in/around all our sites.

"We have also activated a health questionnaire screening for all external visitors to all our training facilities, our office locations and other community facilities that we use regularly.

"For supporters planning on attending Anfield there will be hand sanitisers and/or antibacterial handwash in all the washrooms at Anfield as well as additional information posters reinforcing the official medical advice for everyone to take personal responsibility for excellent personal hygiene.

"We are also taking matchday precautionary measures and will not have any mascots on the pitch. Any supporter displaying symptoms that are consistent with the virus should ensure they familiarise themselves with the chief medical officer's advice on self-isolation.

"We will continue to take the best advice from the relevant authorities and will update supporters with any further developments."