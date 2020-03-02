Coronavirus: UEFA chiefs in talks over global spread at Amsterdam meeting

1:16 Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson has the latest on UEFA's talks in Amsterdam where the impact of the Coronavirus will dominate discussions Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson has the latest on UEFA's talks in Amsterdam where the impact of the Coronavirus will dominate discussions

UEFA's top officials will discuss the global spread of coronavirus during Monday's key meeting in the Netherlands.

The UEFA Executive Committee, led by president Aleksander Ceferin, will receive an update on the virus as the British government holds an emergency COBRA meeting on COVID-19.

UEFA maintains there is currently no impact on preparations for this summer's European Championships, which will be held across 12 countries.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland are scheduled to compete in Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals later this month.

Greg Clarke, Football Association chairman and FIFA vice-president, says he still expects England's internationals against Italy and Denmark to go ahead at Wembley.

"We're planning on the basis that they will go ahead," Clarke told Sky Sports News. "If the government decides on a change of policy, of course we will adhere to that policy.

"Clarity soon is better, but the facts are changing so quickly, you can't penalise the government for not quite knowing what the situation will be like in a month. I understand the problem."

1:33 FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the organisation will not take the threat of coronavirus lightly FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the organisation will not take the threat of coronavirus lightly

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he "wouldn't exclude anything" over potential postponement of FIFA internationals but urged the footballing world to remain calm.

"We don't have to panic," Infantino told Sky Sports News. "I'm not personally worried, we have to look at it seriously. We don't have to overreact.

"I wouldn't exclude anything at this moment. I hope we never have to go in that direction. It will be difficult to make a global ban."

Similarly, Six Nations officials have gathered for a world rugby meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss the rescheduling of Ireland vs Italy - which was postponed over coronavirus fears - and the implications for the rest of the tournament.