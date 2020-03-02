Real Madrid's Eden Hazard to undergo ankle surgery

Real Madrid are hoping Eden Hazard will return before the end of the season

Eden Hazard will undergo surgery on his ankle in the United States on Thursday.

The Real Madrid playmaker suffered a fracture to his ankle during Madrid's surprise defeat to Levante last month.

Real are hoping Hazard may be able to return before the end of the season. Hazard has already missed three months of the campaign with a separate ankle injury.

The 29-year-old was absent for last week's Champions League 2-1 first-leg defeat to Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

Hazard, who joined Real from Chelsea for £88.5m last summer, has endured a difficult first season in Spain, scoring only once in 15 appearances.

Zinedine Zidane has already been without Hazard for three months of the campaign

He will be aiming to return to fitness ahead of this summer's European Championships, where he is expected to captain Belgium.

Real managed to move back to the top of La Liga without Hazard on Sunday evening, defeating Barcelona 2-0 in the El Clasico thanks to second-half goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz.

It means Real sit a point above the defending champions with 12 matches remaining in the season.