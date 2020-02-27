Sergio Ramos' 26 Real Madrid red cards after sending-off against Manchester City

Sergio Ramos was shown a straight red for bringing down Gabriel Jesus as the last man against Man City

Sergio Ramos picked up his 26th Real Madrid red card in 638 appearances as Manchester City left the Bernabeu with a Champions League last-16 first-leg win.

The Spaniard has the most red cards of any player in La Liga history and the joint-most in the Champions League alongside Edgar Davids, after being adjudged to have brought down Gabriel Jesus as the last man in Wednesday's 2-1 home defeat.

Manager Zinedine Zidane did not complain about the referee's decision to show Ramos a straight red card but team-mate Vinicius Junior defended his skipper after the game. Ramos, meanwhile, has made no comment on the incident and instead tweeted to look forward to this weekend's El Clasico with Barcelona.

Sky Sports recaps all 26 of the Spain international's dismissals since 2005...

Man City, Champions League last-16, March 2020

Shown a straight red card in the 86th minute for appearing to pull down Jesus as the last man, as Real suffered a rare home defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

Girona, La Liga, February 2019

After keeping his discipline for over a year, Ramos was shown a second yellow card for a dangerous high foot, as he attempted a bicycle kick in the final moments of Real's shock home defeat to Girona. The first caution was for handball inside the box, which gave away the penalty from which Girona scored their equaliser.

Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, December 2017

Shown a second yellow card for appearing to elbow Aritz Aduriz across the face while sporting a protective facemask, having been booked for catching Raul Garcia with an arm as Real drew 0-0 at Bilbao.

Deportivo La Coruna, La Liga, August 2017

Sent off for a second bookable offence in the dying moments of a 3-0 win at Deportivo, appearing to raise an arm and catching the face of Borja Valle. He picked up a first caution for a spat with Fabian Schar in which he raised his hands towards the defender's face.

Barcelona, La Liga, April 2017

Given a straight red for a two-footed lunge on Lionel Messi, as the Barca star looked to break forward on 77 minutes with his Real trailing 2-1 at home to their old rivals.

Barcelona, La Liga, April 2016

Dismissed for a second bookable offence after a wild lunge into the back of Luis Suarez while tracking him into midfield, having been booked early in the game. Had only just returned from suspension for the 2-1 away win in the Camp Nou.

Las Palmas, La Liga, March 2016

Shown a second booking for a late challenge on Momo in the final moments of a 2-1 away win in Gran Canaria. His first booking was for pushing Lemos earlier in the game.

Barcelona, La Liga, March 2014

Brought down Neymar in the box to initiate a remarkable Barca comeback in the Bernabeu to win 4-3. Ramos was shown red and then Messi scored the first of two penalties in a dramatic Clasico.

Osasuna, La Liga, December 2013

Shown a second yellow card for appearing to catch an Osasuna attacker with a trailing arm, after his first was for dissent earlier in the 2-2 draw away from home.

Galatasaray, Champions League, November 2013

Given a straight red card just 26 minutes into the group game, which they won 4-1 without him, for a foul on Umut Bulut as the last man.

Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, February 2013

In remarkable opening 20 minutes to the game, Ramos scored but was booked twice in less than a minute and sent off for handball after pulling the shirt of Robert Trashorras.

Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey, January 2013

Shown a second yellow card for being adjudged to have kicked Augusto Fernandez in the chest, having already been booked for squabbling with his opponents.

Villarreal, La Liga, March 2012

Sent off for a second bookable offence - an apparent elbow on Nilmar - in what was his 300th game for Real and the one in which he became the most red-carded player in his club's history.

Ramos has picked up five red cards against Barcelona in his career, including this one in 2012

Barcelona, Copa del Rey, January 2012

Given a second yellow for an apparent elbow on Sergio Busquets, after being initially booked for dissent against a free-kick decision.

Barcelona, La Liga, November 2010

Sent off in stoppage time for fouling Lionel Messi - his second bookable offence of the game after a foul on David Villa in the first half of what turned out to be a 5-0 defeat in Catalonia.

Ajax, Champions League, November 2010

Two yellow cards again; this time for time-wasting after being initially booked for throwing the ball away in a 4-0 group-stage victory.

Atletico Madrid, La Liga, November 2009

Shown a straight red for pulling down Sergio Aguero as the last man, yet Real went on to win the league game 3-2.

Malaga, La Liga, November 2008

Dismissed immediately for dangerous play, standing on the chest of Eliseu as he lay stricken on the turf.

Mallorca, La Liga, April 2008

Handball earned a first booking followed by a rash tackle midway through the second half saw Ramos sent off once again for two bookings.

Recreativo La Liga, March 2008

In what appeared to be becoming a theme, Ramos was sent off for a second booking and an apparent elbow on his opponent, following an initial yellow for a two-footed tackle.

Sevilla, La Liga, November 2007

Sent-off again for two bookable offences - both rash tackles, one in either half.

Atletico Madrid La Liga, October 2006

Two yellow cards earned him his first dismissal of his second season at Los Blancos.

Villarreal, La Liga, May 2006

Shown a straight red for handball inside the penalty area as Real drew 3-3 at home to Villarreal.

Real Sociedad, La Liga, November 2005

Picked up a third red in as many months and still in the infancy of his Real career.

Olympiacos, Champions league, September 2005

Sent off for clashing with Ioannis Okkas in stoppage time of the 2-1 group-stage win.

Espanyol, La Liga, September 2005

After signing from Sevilla and at just 19 years old, Ramos was sent off for the first of 26 times via two bookable offences in a defeat to Espanyol.