Sky Sports loves... Valentine's weekend

0:50 Sky Sports are celebrating Valentines weekend with a host of special programming Sky Sports are celebrating Valentines weekend with a host of special programming

This Friday it's Valentine's Day and with a whole weekend to enjoy, Sky Sports is looking back on some of the most loved moments on your screens.

Tune in this weekend for a whole host of programming that will pull at your heartstrings, as we remember World Cup-winning moments, emotional scenes and memorable fight nights.

Over the last 25 years, Sky Sports has been pitchside, ringside and even ocheside for scenes that have brought tears to your eyes and we are bringing them back this weekend.

Who can forget the much-loved Frank Bruno lifting the world heavyweight title, Leicester's amazing title success under Claudio Ranieri or Sir Alex Ferguson's emotional farewell following his 26-year love affair with Manchester United?

At Alexandra Palace over Christmas, Fallon Sherrock captured the hearts of people worldwide with a history-making run at the World Darts Championship where she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic.

More recently, England's men and women have delighted audiences with World Cup victories. Last summer, Eoin Morgan's team provided a heart-stopping Cricket World Cup win over New Zealand in a thrilling final.

A whole host of additional programming will be available and you can find it all on Sky Sports Mix and available via Sky Sports On Demand from 6am on February 14 until 10pm on Sunday, February 16