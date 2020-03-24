Jade Jones says she's 'gutted' by the decision to postpone Tokyo 2020

Jade Jones will miss out on the chance of a third gold medal at Tokyo 2020

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones says she's 'gutted' by the decision to postpone Tokyo 2020

The taekwondo athlete, who won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, was hoping to make it a hat-trick of Olympic titles this summer in Japan.

Jones said 'I'm truly gutted. You give your heart and soul to something for four years then for it not to go ahead is just horrible.

'Obviously health comes first, and my biggest priority right now is protecting my family and my loved ones, and doing everything I can do to help save the lives of others.

'But as an elite athlete, it is very demotivating and mentally tough.

'I'm a very positive person but the idea, right now, of having to devote myself to another year's slog is a very difficult one."

Jones has been self-isolating along with her best friend and fellow taekwondo world champion star Bianca Walkden in their shared house in Manchester and they have converted their garage into a makeshift training facility.