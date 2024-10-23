Geoff Capes, British shot put record holder and two-time World's Strongest Man, dies at age of 75

Geoff Capes dies at the age of 75; he remains Britain's shot put record holder, after throwing 21.68m in 1980, and was twice Commonwealth Games champion for England; Capes went on to win World's Strongest Man on two occasions, in 1983 and 1985
Wednesday 23 October 2024 18:59, UK
Geoff Capes, a two-time former World's Strongest Man and still the British shot put record holder, has died at the age of 75, his family has announced.
Capes threw his British record 21.68m in the shot put in 1980 and won gold in the event for England at the 1975 and 1978 Commonwealth Games.
He took part in three Olympic Games, with a best finish of fifth in Moscow in 1980.
The Lincolnshire-born athlete won World's Strongest Man in 1983 and 1985 and finished in the top three on a further four occasions.
Capes also won the World Highland Games six times and claimed a world title for breeding budgerigars.
The statement from Capes' family read: "The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October. Britain's finest shot putter and twice world's strongest man."
Capes' other shot put medals included gold at the European Indoor Championships in 1974 and 1976 and bronze outdoors at the European Championships in 1974.