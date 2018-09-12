David Weir sets sights on Team GB return at Tokyo 2020 Games

David Weir is aiming to compete for Team GB again

David Weir has announced his ambition to make the British team for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The six-time Paralympic champion, who won four golds at London 2012, vowed never to race for Great Britain again after struggling at Rio 2016.

The 39-year-old won the last two London Marathons to take his total to eight titles, and most recently won Sunday's Great North Run wheelchair race in Manchester.

Speaking of the move to reverse his decision to retire from international competition, Weir said: "Athletics and representing the British team has always been, and will always be a passion in my life, and I'm excited to announce that I'm attempting to qualify for the British team in the marathon for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Weir gave up track events last year

"People know that the last Paralympic Games didn't go my way, but I've discovered a new desire, and a new passion for racing this year.

"I'm going faster than ever before and am excited by what the future holds for me on the road."

The Para Athletics Head Coach at British Athletics, Paula Dunn said: "I am very pleased that Dave has made the decision to target the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"We are 100 per cent committed to working with Dave and supporting his aspiration to reach a sixth Games.

"He is a legend of the sport and the accolades he has achieved speak for themselves. He will continue to be an inspiration to the rest of the team moving through to Tokyo."