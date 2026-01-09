Masters snooker 2026 draw, schedule and results: Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Mark Williams, Mark Selby and more at Alexandra Palace

The 2026 edition of snooker's Masters runs from January 11-18 at London's Alexandra Palace with Shaun Murphy the defending champion.

Murphy - a 10-7 winner over Kyren Wilson in the 2025 final - begins his campaign against Chinese talent Wu Yize on the opening afternoon of the tournament.

But record eight-time Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will not be present for the second successive year after withdrawing from the tournament on medical grounds. He has been replaced in the draw by Chris Wakelin, who will now play two-time winner Neil Robertson in the first round.

Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan withdrew from The Masters on medical grounds for the second year in a row

All matches in the 16-player, non-ranking tournament are best of 11 frames, except for the final which is best of 19.

The top 16 players in the rankings after December's UK Championship, which was won by Mark Selby, were invited to compete in The Masters. Wakelin had been ranked 17th at the cut-off point.

Masters first-round draw

Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize

Mark Selby vs Xiao Guodong

Neil Robertson vs Chris Wakelin

Kyren Wilson vs Si Jiahui

Judd Trump vs Ding Junhui

Mark Williams vs Mark Allen

John Higgins vs Barry Hawkins

Zhao Xintong vs Gary Wilson

Masters first-round schedule

Sunday January 11

1pm: Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize

7pm: Mark Selby vs Xiao Guodong

Monday January 12

1pm: Mark Williams vs Mark Allen

7pm: Zhao Xintong vs Gary Wilson

Tuesday January 13

1pm: Kyren Wilson vs Si Jiahui

7pm: John Higgins vs Barry Hawkins

Wednesday January 14