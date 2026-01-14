Masters snooker 2026 draw, schedule and results: Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Mark Williams, Mark Selby, John Higgins and more at Alexandra Palace
Snooker's Masters takes place from January 11-18; Defending champion Shaun Murphy was knocked out in the first round; world No 1 Judd Trump beat Ding Junhui 6-2 in his opening match; Ronnie O'Sullivan withdrew two days before event on medical grounds
Thursday 15 January 2026 07:02, UK
The 2026 edition of snooker's Masters runs from January 11-18 at Alexandra Palace with defending champion Shaun Murphy knocked out and number one ranked Judd Trump through to the quarter finals.
Murphy was beaten 6-2 by Chinese talent Wu Yize in the first round and record eight-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will not be present for the second successive year after withdrawing on medical grounds.
O'Sullivan has been replaced in the draw by Chris Wakelin, who lost comprehensively also in a 6-2 defeat to Neil Robertson in the final first-round encounter last night, meaning every first-round match ended with the same scoreline.
All matches in the 16-player, non-ranking tournament are best of 11 frames, except for the final, which is best of 19.
The top 16 players in the rankings after December's UK Championship, which was won by Mark Selby, were invited to compete in The Masters.
Wakelin had been ranked 17th at the cut-off point.
Masters semi-finals draw
- Wu Yize/Xiao Guodong vs Neil Robertson/Kyren Wilson
- Judd Trump/Mark Allen vs John Higgins/Zhao Xintong
Masters schedule and results
Sunday January 11
- Shaun Murphy 2-6 Wu Yize
- Mark Selby 2-6 Xiao Guodong
Monday January 12
- Mark Williams 2-6 Mark Allen
- Zhao Xintong 6-2 Gary Wilson
Tuesday January 13
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Si Jiahui
- John Higgins 6-2 Barry Hawkins
Wednesday January 14
- Judd Trump 6-2 Ding Junhui
- Neil Robertson 6-2 Chris Wakelin
Thursday January 15
- 1pm: John Higgins vs Zhao Xintong
- 7pm: Judd Trump vs Mark Allen
Friday January 16
- 1pm: Wu Yize vs Xiao Guodong
- 7pm: Neil Robertson vs Kyren Wilson