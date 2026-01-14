Masters snooker 2026 draw, schedule and results: Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Mark Williams, Mark Selby, John Higgins and more at Alexandra Palace

The 2026 edition of snooker's Masters runs from January 11-18 at Alexandra Palace with defending champion Shaun Murphy knocked out and number one ranked Judd Trump through to the quarter finals.

Murphy was beaten 6-2 by Chinese talent Wu Yize in the first round and record eight-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will not be present for the second successive year after withdrawing on medical grounds.

O'Sullivan has been replaced in the draw by Chris Wakelin, who lost comprehensively also in a 6-2 defeat to Neil Robertson in the final first-round encounter last night, meaning every first-round match ended with the same scoreline.

All matches in the 16-player, non-ranking tournament are best of 11 frames, except for the final, which is best of 19.

The top 16 players in the rankings after December's UK Championship, which was won by Mark Selby, were invited to compete in The Masters.

Wakelin had been ranked 17th at the cut-off point.

Masters semi-finals draw

Wu Yize/Xiao Guodong vs Neil Robertson/Kyren Wilson

Judd Trump/Mark Allen vs John Higgins/Zhao Xintong

Masters schedule and results

Sunday January 11

Shaun Murphy 2-6 Wu Yize

Wu Yize Mark Selby 2-6 Xiao Guodong

Monday January 12

Mark Williams 2-6 Mark Allen

Mark Allen Zhao Xintong 6-2 Gary Wilson

Tuesday January 13

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Si Jiahui

Si Jiahui John Higgins 6-2 Barry Hawkins

Wednesday January 14

Judd Trump 6-2 Ding Junhui

Ding Junhui Neil Robertson 6-2 Chris Wakelin

Thursday January 15

1pm: John Higgins vs Zhao Xintong

John Higgins vs Zhao Xintong 7pm: Judd Trump vs Mark Allen

Friday January 16