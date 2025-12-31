Masters snooker 2026 draw, schedule and results: Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Mark Williams, Mark Selby and more at Alexandra Palace

The 2026 edition of snooker's Masters runs from January 11-18 at London's Alexandra Palace with Shaun Murphy the defending champion and Ronnie O'Sullivan a star attraction.

Murphy - a 10-7 winner over Kyren Wilson in the 2025 final - begins his campaign against Chinese talent Wu Yize on the opening afternoon of the tournament.

A heavyweight clash between eight-time Masters champion O'Sullivan and two-time winner Neil Robertson then concludes the first round on the evening of January 14.

Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Neil Robertson in his first-round match at The Masters

All matches in the 16-player, non-ranking tournament are best of 11 frames, except for the final which is best of 19.

The top 16 players in the rankings after the December's UK Championship, which was won by Mark Selby, were invited to compete in The Masters.

Masters first-round draw

Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize

Mark Selby vs Xiao Guodong

Neil Robertson vs Ronnie O'Sullivan

Kyren Wilson vs Si Jiahui

Judd Trump vs Ding Junhui

Mark Williams vs Mark Allen

John Higgins vs Barry Hawkins

Zhao Xintong vs Gary Wilson

Masters first-round schedule

Sunday January 11

1pm: Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize

Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize 7pm: Mark Selby vs Xiao Guodong

Monday January 12

1pm: Mark Williams vs Mark Allen

Mark Williams vs Mark Allen 7pm: Zhao Xintong vs Gary Wilson

Tuesday January 13

1pm: Kyren Wilson vs Si Jiahui

Kyren Wilson vs Si Jiahui 7pm: John Higgins vs Barry Hawkins

Wednesday January 14