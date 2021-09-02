Former world snooker champion Judd Trump to compete at US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City

Judd Trump will test his skills at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City later this month

Former snooker world champion Judd Trump is keen to seize his opportunity when he competes in the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City from September 13 - live on Sky Sports.

Trump will become the latest snooker star to try his hand at crossing disciplines, following the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jimmy White and Steve Davis.

The 22-time world snooker ranking event winner goes into the tournament on the back of winning five titles on the tour, including the World Grand Prix.

"This is huge news for Matchroom Pool - what a player. Judd is very current with our times right now; he’s forward-thinking, he’s young, modern, and fresh. It’s exactly what Matchroom Multi Sport is about and the direction we’re heading in for our Matchroom Pool Series. To get Judd on board for the US Open is major and positive news for the growth of the sport, Matchroom Pool, and Judd himself in his own profile and career." Emily Frazer, Matchroom Multi Sport MD

Trump said: "Everyone in the world of pool knows it's the tournament. If you are going to win one, it's this one. For me, that's what kind of attracted me, to go in at the deep end, going in at the biggest event and see what I can do.

"I think when I get over there and step out, I don't want to make a fool of myself, that will add pressure.

"But in the snooker world, I know what I am capable of and I know when I put the work in I've got that belief whereas, in pool, I do not know what's going to happen. Hopefully, I can have a good run in it."

𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀 𝙒𝙀 𝙂𝙊 🤝@judd147t will play in the US Open Pool Championship @harrahsresort this September!



Pool fans, are you ready for this?



Grab your tickets now 👉 https://t.co/F46U6YfP6T#USOpenPool 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a3YEtSpH7D — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) September 1, 2021

Trump says he isn't there just to make up the numbers, adding: "I've not come to take part, I've come to try and win the event.

"I've come to give it my absolute all and to see what I can do with myself, it's something I've always felt I wanted to do, and see how good I can be at pool. I am not under the illusion that I will go there and blow everyone away.

"I know the breaking off and tactical side of things is going to be tricky for me. I know there's a lot of things that can go wrong. Hopefully, I can just enjoy myself and pot all the balls on the table and not get into that problem."

The US Open Championship heads to Harrah's Resort Atlantic City for the first time with Germany's Joshua Filler defending his title.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.