Judd Trump hammered by Mosconi Cup champion Jayson Shaw at US Open in Atlantic City

Former Snooker world champion Judd Trump was given an 11-1 schooling by Europe's Mosconi Cup winner Jayson Shaw at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City.

Trump had enjoyed a dream debut in nine-ball pool by blitzing Joe Magee 9-0 in his opening match of the US Open Pool Championship before following it up with an equally impressive 9-2 success against India's Dhruvalkumar Patel.

The 32-year-old then beat Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Shammari 11-5 to set up an encounter against Scotland's Shaw, who guided Europe to Mosconi Cup glory against the USA last year.

Trump, snooker's 2019 world champion, has taken advantage of a timely gap in the calendar of his primary sport to switch codes following an invitation.

The Bristol-born player had showed no signs of lacking experience until his meeting with Eagle Eye Shaw.

Shaw beat Hsieh Chia Chen in a hill-hill thriller to set up a Battle of the Brits against Trump.

Shaw prevailed emphatically cleaning up for an emphatic win to send Trump into the losers' round 6 while the Scot became the first name into the winners' qualification section.

Trump looks certain to reclaim No 1 spot in the snooker world rankings next month having won 11 major titles during the last two years.

Earl Strickland, Alex Pagulayan, Mika Immonen, Thorsten Hohmann, and Kelly Fisher were amongst the names to have their campaigns cut short.

American No 1 Shane van Boening remains unbeaten in his search for a sixth US Open crown after beating BJ Ussery and 2019 world champion Fedor Gorst underlined his intentions with a crushing win over Niels Feijen 11-1.

