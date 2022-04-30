World Pool Masters: Alexander Kazakis set to defend his title at Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar
Alexander Kazakis set to start the defence of his World Pool Masters title against either Dennis Orcollo or Eklent Kaci; the 2022 World Pool Masters will be shown live on Sky Sports from May 5-8 at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar
Last Updated: 30/04/22 1:18pm
Defending World Pool Masters champion Alexander Kazakis is set to start the defence of his title against either Dennis Orcollo or Eklent Kaci, which runs from May 5-8 at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.
The pick of the draw sees Kazakis open his defence against either Dennis Orcollo of the Philippines or Eklent Kaci of Albania.
The Ko brothers, Ping Chung and Pin Yi go head to head to reach the last 16 where two-time champion David Alcaide awaits.
Recently crowned champion of the world Shane Van Boening will meet one of Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, China, or Denis Grabe of Estonia.
- World Pool Masters to return to Gibraltar
- Kelly Fisher's incredible journey to 9-ball queen
- Mark Selby: Blood, sweat & tears to one of snooker's greats
Other fixtures include Francisco Sanchez Ruiz against Chang Yu-Lung with the winner set to meet Albin Ouschan in the while Masters rookie Oliver Szolnoki takes on America's Skyler Woodward with Joshua Filler awaiting the winner.
Max Lechner will meet either Omar Al-Shaheen or Dimitri Jungo, with US Open runner-up Aloysius Yapp facing the winner of Jayson Shaw and Mieszko Fortunski.
Naoyuki Oi takes on one of Abdullah Alyousef and two-time winner Niels Feijen.
The tournament will once again be played on Rasson Ox tables with 4-inch pockets with the tournament known as one of the toughest in Nineball not just for the strength and depth of the field but playing conditions.
Feijen said: "I think it's good. It was tough last year. The heat is on in short races. You see surprising misses. The players are under pressure right out the gate. You will see more surprises in the World Pool Masters with crazy misses and it will get under the player's skin. You must mentally prepare."
Fans will be treated to Szolnoki against Woodward and Shaw's encounter with Fortunski in the opening session on Thursday, 5 May before the preliminary stage concludes on Friday afternoon with Ping Chung vs Pin Yi and Sanchez Ruiz against Yu-Lung.
The Draw
Thursday 5th May - Evening Session - Preliminary Stage - 5:30pm UK time
Oliver Szolnoki vs Skyler Woodward
Omar Al-Shaheen vs Dimitri Jungo
Denis Grabe vs Lo Ho Sum
Jayson Shaw vs Mieszko Fortunski
Friday 6th May - Afternoon Session - Preliminary Stage - 12:00pm UK time
Ko Ping Chung vs Ko Pin Yi
Eklent Kaçi vs Dennis Orcollo
Abdullah Alyousef vs Niels Feijen
Francisco Sanchez Ruiz vs Chang Yu-Lung
Friday 6th May - Evening Session - Last 16 - 6:00pm UK time
Alexander Kazakis (1) vs Dennis Orcollo or Eklent Kaci
Max Lechner (5) vs Omar Al-Shaheen or Dimitri Jungo
Shane Van Boening (2) vs Lo Ho Sum or Denis Grabe
Saturday 7th May - Afternoon Session - Last 16 - 12:00pm UK time
David Alcaide (4) vs Ko Ping Chung or Ko Pin Yi
Aloysius Yapp (6) vs Mieszko Fortunski or Jayson Shaw
Naoyuki Oi (7) vs Abdullah Alyousef or Niels Feijen
Saturday 7th May - Evening Session - Last 16 / Quarter Final 1 - 5:30pm UK time
Joshua Filler (8) vs Oliver Szolnoki or Skyler Woodward
Albin Ouschan (3) vs Francisco Sanchez Ruiz or Chang Yu-Lung
Event Format
The top 8 seeded players enter at the last 16, where they are joined by the winners from the preliminary round, where players ranked 9-24 face off.
All matches race to 7, winner breaks, except for the final which is a race to 9.
The tournament will be played on a Rasson Ox table with pockets measuring at 4 inches.
We've got every pot covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, and our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.