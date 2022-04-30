World Pool Masters: Alexander Kazakis set to defend his title at Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar

Alex Kazakis will be aiming to defend his World Pool Masters in Gibraltar - live on Sky Sports

Defending World Pool Masters champion Alexander Kazakis is set to start the defence of his title against either Dennis Orcollo or Eklent Kaci, which runs from May 5-8 at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

The pick of the draw sees Kazakis open his defence against either Dennis Orcollo of the Philippines or Eklent Kaci of Albania.

The Ko brothers, Ping Chung and Pin Yi go head to head to reach the last 16 where two-time champion David Alcaide awaits.

Recently crowned champion of the world Shane Van Boening will meet one of Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, China, or Denis Grabe of Estonia.

Other fixtures include Francisco Sanchez Ruiz against Chang Yu-Lung with the winner set to meet Albin Ouschan in the while Masters rookie Oliver Szolnoki takes on America's Skyler Woodward with Joshua Filler awaiting the winner.

Max Lechner will meet either Omar Al-Shaheen or Dimitri Jungo, with US Open runner-up Aloysius Yapp facing the winner of Jayson Shaw and Mieszko Fortunski.

Naoyuki Oi takes on one of Abdullah Alyousef and two-time winner Niels Feijen.

The tournament will once again be played on Rasson Ox tables with 4-inch pockets with the tournament known as one of the toughest in Nineball not just for the strength and depth of the field but playing conditions.

Feijen said: "I think it's good. It was tough last year. The heat is on in short races. You see surprising misses. The players are under pressure right out the gate. You will see more surprises in the World Pool Masters with crazy misses and it will get under the player's skin. You must mentally prepare."

Fans will be treated to Szolnoki against Woodward and Shaw's encounter with Fortunski in the opening session on Thursday, 5 May before the preliminary stage concludes on Friday afternoon with Ping Chung vs Pin Yi and Sanchez Ruiz against Yu-Lung.

The Draw

Thursday 5th May - Evening Session - Preliminary Stage - 5:30pm UK time

Oliver Szolnoki vs Skyler Woodward

Omar Al-Shaheen vs Dimitri Jungo

Denis Grabe vs Lo Ho Sum

Jayson Shaw vs Mieszko Fortunski

Friday 6th May - Afternoon Session - Preliminary Stage - 12:00pm UK time

Ko Ping Chung vs Ko Pin Yi

Eklent Kaçi vs Dennis Orcollo

Abdullah Alyousef vs Niels Feijen

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz vs Chang Yu-Lung

Friday 6th May - Evening Session - Last 16 - 6:00pm UK time

Alexander Kazakis (1) vs Dennis Orcollo or Eklent Kaci

Max Lechner (5) vs Omar Al-Shaheen or Dimitri Jungo

Shane Van Boening (2) vs Lo Ho Sum or Denis Grabe

Saturday 7th May - Afternoon Session - Last 16 - 12:00pm UK time

David Alcaide (4) vs Ko Ping Chung or Ko Pin Yi

Aloysius Yapp (6) vs Mieszko Fortunski or Jayson Shaw

Naoyuki Oi (7) vs Abdullah Alyousef or Niels Feijen

Saturday 7th May - Evening Session - Last 16 / Quarter Final 1 - 5:30pm UK time

Joshua Filler (8) vs Oliver Szolnoki or Skyler Woodward

Albin Ouschan (3) vs Francisco Sanchez Ruiz or Chang Yu-Lung

Event Format

The top 8 seeded players enter at the last 16, where they are joined by the winners from the preliminary round, where players ranked 9-24 face off.

All matches race to 7, winner breaks, except for the final which is a race to 9.

The tournament will be played on a Rasson Ox table with pockets measuring at 4 inches.

