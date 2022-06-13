World Cup of Pool: Germany to play New Zealand while Great Britain A face Great Britain B
Germany begin the defence of their World Cup of Pool crown against New Zealand while hosts Great Britain A have been drawn a huge clash against Great Britain B in their opening encounter at the Brentwood Centre, Essex from June 14-19 live on Sky Sports
Germany will begin the defence of their World Cup of Pool crown against New Zealand while hosts Great Britain A have been drawn a huge clash against Great Britain B.
Joshua Filler will team up with Thorsten Hohmann for their defence of the title against New Zealand's Matt Edwards and Simon Singleton.
Filler has already won the World Pool Championship and UK Open Pool Championship and the in-form German will now be out to add the World Cup of Pool to his trophy cabinet in 2022.
Jayson Shaw and Elliott Sanderson pair up for Great Britain A as they take on a Great Britain B side containing Imran Majid and Chris Melling.
Efren Reyes' return for the Philippines with Carlo Biado sees them face off with South Africa's Jason Theron and Kyle Akaloo with the winner set to face one of the two British sides.
The USA's Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward will meet Canada's Alex Pagulayan and John Morra while two-time champions Austria - led by Albin Ouschan and Max Lechner - start out their bid for a third title against Finland's Mika Immonen and Jani Uski.
The top 16 sides were seeded based on the 2022 Nineball World Rankings with the remaining 16 teams becoming the unseeded players for the draw.
Tuesday, 14 June - Afternoon
Germany (1) vs New Zealand
Chinese Taipei (9) vs Argentina
Albania (13) vs Italy
Tuesday, 14 June - Evening
USA (2) vs Canada
Hungary (10) vs Czech Republic
Spain (4) vs Australia
Wednesday, 15 June - Afternoon
Philippines (5) vs South Africa
Poland (15) vs Hong Kong, China
Greece (8) vs Cyprus
Wednesday, 15 June - Evening
Great Britain A (12) vs Great Britain B
Estonia (14) vs Serbia
Austria (3) vs Finland
Thursday, 16 June - Afternoon
Singapore (6) vs Qatar
Kuwait (11) vs Vietnam
Netherlands (16) vs Morocco
Thursday, 16 June - 1 x Round 1 match / 2 x Round 2 matches
Japan (7) vs Switzerland
TBC
TBC
Friday 17 June - Round 2 - both sessions
Saturday, 18 June - Quarter-Finals - both sessions
Sunday, 19 June - Semi-Finals
Sunday, 19 June - Final