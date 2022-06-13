World Cup of Pool: Germany to play New Zealand while Great Britain A face Great Britain B

Germany will begin the defence of their World Cup of Pool crown against New Zealand while hosts Great Britain A have been drawn a huge clash against Great Britain B.

Joshua Filler will team up with Thorsten Hohmann for their defence of the title against New Zealand's Matt Edwards and Simon Singleton.

Filler has already won the World Pool Championship and UK Open Pool Championship and the in-form German will now be out to add the World Cup of Pool to his trophy cabinet in 2022.

Jayson Shaw and Elliott Sanderson pair up for Great Britain A as they take on a Great Britain B side containing Imran Majid and Chris Melling.

Efren Reyes' return for the Philippines with Carlo Biado sees them face off with South Africa's Jason Theron and Kyle Akaloo with the winner set to face one of the two British sides.

The USA's Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward will meet Canada's Alex Pagulayan and John Morra while two-time champions Austria - led by Albin Ouschan and Max Lechner - start out their bid for a third title against Finland's Mika Immonen and Jani Uski.

The top 16 sides were seeded based on the 2022 Nineball World Rankings with the remaining 16 teams becoming the unseeded players for the draw.

Tuesday, 14 June - Afternoon

Germany (1) vs New Zealand

Chinese Taipei (9) vs Argentina

Albania (13) vs Italy

Tuesday, 14 June - Evening

USA (2) vs Canada

Hungary (10) vs Czech Republic

Spain (4) vs Australia

Wednesday, 15 June - Afternoon

Philippines (5) vs South Africa

Poland (15) vs Hong Kong, China

Greece (8) vs Cyprus

Wednesday, 15 June - Evening

Great Britain A (12) vs Great Britain B

Estonia (14) vs Serbia

Austria (3) vs Finland

Thursday, 16 June - Afternoon

Singapore (6) vs Qatar

Kuwait (11) vs Vietnam

Netherlands (16) vs Morocco

Thursday, 16 June - 1 x Round 1 match / 2 x Round 2 matches

Japan (7) vs Switzerland

TBC

TBC

Friday 17 June - Round 2 - both sessions

Saturday, 18 June - Quarter-Finals - both sessions

Sunday, 19 June - Semi-Finals

Sunday, 19 June - Final