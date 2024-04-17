World Snooker Championship: Former winner Neil Robertson misses out on the Crucible

Former world champion Neil Robertson will miss out on the Crucible for the first time in 20 years after losing in the final round of World Championship qualifying.

The 42-year-old Australian, who won the title in 2010, was beaten 10-9 by Wales' Jamie Jones, whose break of 60 in the decider was enough to take him through for the sixth time.

Robertson last missed out on the Crucible in 2004 but a desperate season, in which he has reached just one tour semi-final, sent him out of the world's top 16 and into the qualifying stages.

Robertson had looked set to pull away and book his place in Thursday's first-round draw after winning four frames in a row to lead 8-5.

But Jones responded by reeling off the next three and went on to claim his first win over Robertson after heavy defeats in all seven of their previous meetings.

Jones said: "Neil has buried me every time I've played him, so I haven't got good memories of playing him before but I stuck with him.

"I don't know what it is about this tournament but there is something that just brings out the best in me."

Robertson posted a message on social media which read: "Well that hurts. Fair play to Jamie though from 8-5 up I barely had a chance he played brilliant. Tough season all round and some time off needed for sure. Thanks everyone for the continued support I'll be back much stronger next season I can guarantee that."

