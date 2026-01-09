Masters snooker 2026 draw, schedule and results: Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Mark Williams, Mark Selby, John Higgins and more at Alexandra Palace
Snooker's Masters takes place from January 11-18; Shaun Murphy is defending champion after beating Kyren Wilson in 2025 final; world No 1 Judd Trump begins against Ding Junhui; UK champion Mark Selby plays Xiao Guodong; Ronnie O'Sullivan withdrew two days before event on medical grounds
Sunday 11 January 2026 09:48, UK
The 2026 edition of snooker's Masters runs from January 11-18 at Alexandra Palace with Shaun Murphy the defending champion.
Murphy - a 10-7 winner over Kyren Wilson in the 2025 final - begins his campaign against Chinese talent Wu Yize on day one but record eight-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will not be present for the second successive year after withdrawing on medical grounds.
O'Sullivan has been replaced in the draw by Chris Wakelin, who will now play two-time winner Neil Robertson in the final first-round encounter on the evening of Wednesday January 14.
All matches in the 16-player, non-ranking tournament are best of 11 frames, except for the final which is best of 19.
The top 16 players in the rankings after December's UK Championship, which was won by Mark Selby, were invited to compete in The Masters.
Wakelin had been ranked 17th at the cut-off point.
Masters first-round draw
- Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize
- Mark Selby vs Xiao Guodong
- Neil Robertson vs Chris Wakelin
- Kyren Wilson vs Si Jiahui
- Judd Trump vs Ding Junhui
- Mark Williams vs Mark Allen
- John Higgins vs Barry Hawkins
- Zhao Xintong vs Gary Wilson
Masters first-round schedule
Sunday January 11
- 1pm: Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize
- 7pm: Mark Selby vs Xiao Guodong
Monday January 12
- 1pm: Mark Williams vs Mark Allen
- 7pm: Zhao Xintong vs Gary Wilson
Tuesday January 13
- 1pm: Kyren Wilson vs Si Jiahui
- 7pm: John Higgins vs Barry Hawkins
Wednesday January 14
- 1pm: Judd Trump vs Ding Junhui
- 7pm: Neil Robertson vs Chris Wakelin