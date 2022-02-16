World Pool Masters: Alex Kazakis to defend his title at Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar

Alex Kazakis will be defending his World Pool Masters title - live on Sky Sports

The World Pool Masters is heading back to the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar from May 5-8 - live on Sky Sports.

Alex Kazakis will be defending the title he won so emphatically following a stunning 9-0 victory over Shane Van Boening.

The top 20 players in the 9-ball world rankings, along with four wildcard invites, face off in one of the toughest events of the season for a prize fund of $100,000 (£87,885).

World No 1 Albin Ouschan, Van Boening, and recent Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw are among the line-up already confirmed.

"The pockets are tight and the action is fast, it is a tantalising spectacle." Emily Frazer

Emily Frazer, Matchroom Multi Sport managing director, said: "Last year the fans created a fantastic atmosphere as we returned to the Rock for the first time since 2019.

"It was a unique set-up with fans so close to the action and we look forward to working with the Gibraltar Ministry of Sport to deliver what will prove to be another exciting week of action and only one winner. The pockets are tight and the action is fast, it is a tantalising spectacle."

"It is once again a pleasure to welcome the World Pool Masters and Matchroom Multi Sport back to the Rock," added Gibraltar's minister for sport, The Hon Steven Linares.

"We have recognised that 9-ball pool is expanding its international profile and increasing in popularity amongst the younger generation in Gibraltar, all thanks to Matchroom Sport.

"Gibraltar is ready to showcase another world-class event and promise to deliver a spectacular show for all the visitors, spectators, and players."

