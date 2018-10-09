I shut up dimwit Conor McGregor, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has returned to Russia after beating Conor McGregor in Las Vegas at the weekend

Khabib Nurmagomedov said he had "shut up that dimwit" Conor McGregor as he lapped up a hero's welcome on his return to his native Dagestan.

The 30-year-old successfully defended his UFC lightweight crown against the Irishman in Las Vegas on Sunday to take his professional record to 27-0.

A 20,000-strong crowd chanted to welcome the unbeaten champion into an arena in the town of Kaspiysk, 14 kilometres from Dagestan's main city of Makhachkala.

Excited by Nurmagomedov's appearance, hundreds of his compatriots broke through lines of stewards and pushed their way onto the pitch, trying to get as close as possible to the champion.

McGregor tapped out in the fourth round on his UFC return

"Thank you, brothers," replied Nurmagomedov, who showed off his champion's belt to the crowd. "I'd prayed to the Almighty every day not to have injuries, for it all happen.

"I wanted to shut that dimwit up to prove the difference between our people and his people.

"Nobody can break us, our people have a great history. Hopefully, I've justified your expectations."

Although eventually awarded his championship belt, the Russian is still awaiting confirmation of whether he will receive $1.5million dollar prize money following a post-fight fracas that saw him jump over the octagon and attack one of McGregor's training partners, Dillon Danis.