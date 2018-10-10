Conor McGregor conqueror Khabib Nurmagomedov to keep UFC title

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight purse has been provosionally withheld by the Nevada Athletic Commission

Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be stripped of the lightweight title despite his role in a post-match brawl after beating Conor McGregor on Saturday, says UFC president Dana White.

The unbeaten Russian retained his title with a fourth-round submission victory over McGregor in Las Vegas, improving to 27-0 in his professional career and 11-0 in UFC bouts.

Nurmagomedov launched himself over the Octagon fence after the contest, apparently targeting McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis, as security tried to quell the chaos in the crowd. He was then hustled out surrounded by security officers as a pro-McGregor crowd jeered and threw drinks at him.

Nurmagomedov had to be escorted out of the arena in Vegas

White, who did not present Nurmagomedov the title belt, told TMZ in a video posted on the UFC website that the Russian would not be stripped of the title and any punishment for the melee after would likely come from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) not the UFC.

"He absolutely keeps his title," White said.

"And he's going to get suspended (by the NAC), so maybe you give him a four-to-six month suspension."

White said the NAC has not given Nurmagomedov his prize money pending an investigation of the situation and could impose a fine for his actions.

"(The NAC) took his whole purse right now and they are talking about keeping his purse. I do not think that that should happen," White said. "You should not be able to keep his whole purse."

White added that he thought the NAC should take a $250,000 fine.