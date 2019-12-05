Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

James Harden hampered by Houston Rockets' lack of roster depth

Watch Houston Rockets @ Toronto Raptors live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (12:30am)

Mark Deeks - @MarkDeeksNBA

Thursday 5 December 2019 08:42, UK

James Harden attacks the basket against the San Antonio Spurs
Image: James Harden attacks the basket against the San Antonio Spurs

James Harden has proved he is talented enough to win any game, regardless of the opposition, but have the Houston Rockets given their star man enough support for him to lead them to an NBA championship?

Live NBA: Houston @ Toronto

In their last game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter and ultimately lost in double overtime. However, there was some controversy over a "missed" dunk by James Harden that was not reviewed, and there is a chance that at some point in the future, the game will be protested successfully, and the end will be played out again.

If it happens, perhaps it will save Houston from two historically poor shooting performances. And if it happens, it will also only add to an already-intense workload for their key players.

Houston San Antonio 3:07
Highlights of the Houston Rockets' clash with the San Antonio Spurs in Week 7 of the NBA

With a 7-for-30 shooting performance in 48 minutes, Russell Westbrook became only the sixth player in NBA history to attempt at least 30 field goals in a game and score 20 or fewer points.

Alongside him, Harden put in another monster performance by volume with a 50-point outing in just as many minutes, including 24-of-24 shooting from the free-throw line, but he shot only 11-of-38 from the field to do so, the worst field goal shooting performance of any player to ever score at least 50.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook share a word during a Rockets game
Image: Harden and Russell Westbrook share a word during a Rockets game

As a team, the Rockets only attempted 112 shots and 36 free throws. The pairing of Harden and Westbrook, therefore, combined for 61 per cent of their field goal attempts and 78 per cent of their free-throw attempts. As well as an incalculable percentage of their overall dribbles, bumps and changes of direction.

The Rockets are deliberately built in a unique way in which the individual isolation talents of their guards, and Harden, in particular, are prioritised and supported where once they would have been so unorthodox. This is not news and has been covered at length elsewhere, including in our earlier look at them.

More on this story

James Harden scores 60 points in Houston Rockets win 1:47
Harden scores 60 points, knocking down eight three-pointers to lead the Rockets to a blowout victory over the Hawks

The fact that Harden somehow continues to score even more points with each passing season, averaging only the tiniest shade below 40 per game thus far this year, is polarising considering the aesthetics of how he does it. It is something that can be taken for granted too, as evidenced by how he somehow did not win the most recent Western Conference Player of the Week award despite averaging 47 points per game. But it is by design. For as long as is foreseeable, the Rockets are built around Harden and the unique way that he does things.

The way the rest of the team has been built, though, brings forth very significant questions about whether the Rockets can sustain what Harden does throughout the season strongly enough to contend for a championship.

James Harden celebrates the Rockets victory over the LA Clippers
Image: Harden celebrates the Rockets' victory over the LA Clippers

Houston are the oldest team in the league. Their roster has an average age of 30.2 years, the only one above 30 in the NBA and one of only three teams (along with the Los Angeles Lakers at 29.1 and the Milwaukee Bucks at 28.7) to be older than 28 years on average. Considering this is a team with championship aspirations, this is fine in isolation - this is not the time to be blooding in youngsters arbitrarily with a view to the long term. The future is now.

Those aged legs, however, may be a problem now. Especially when considering Houston's lack of healthy and available players.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Due to luxury tax concerns, the Rockets have only 14 players on their main roster. Of those 14, Gerald Green will be out for the entire season, and Nene has yet to take the court due to injury either. Nene's unique contract situation means there is no way he will play as few as 10 games even if he was at full health - if he does, it will cost the Rockets millions of dollars for reasons not worth going into in this space - and the other veteran reserve center option, Tyson Chandler, has 18 NBA seasons in his legs and is thus not going to be a big-minute player ever again either.

Even when at full health, then, the Rockets have only 11 guys and a smattering of Chandler, plus the two-way contracts of Chris Clemons and Michael Frazier. Clemons and Frazier can only spend a maximum of 45 days with the team on their two-way deals; to be with the big club for any longer than that, they would have to sign full NBA contracts, and the aforementioned luxury tax concerns will make this difficult to do. Indeed, any additions at all will be hard to come by for that reason, hence the reliance on cheap retread veterans and their two-way players in the first place.

Chris Clemons on court for the Rockets against the Minnesota Timberwolves
Image: Chris Clemons on court for the Rockets against the Minnesota Timberwolves

In the case of Clemons in particular, he is getting regular minutes with the team right now due to the injury to Eric Gordon. The words "when at full health" above are doing a lot of legwork; because they are as old as they are, the Rockets will never be at full health. Gordon has missed much of the season so far, Nene and Green have missed all of it, and Clint Capela has also been in and out of the line-up.

The healthy depth that the Rockets do have is, with respect, largely marginal. Ben McLemore has been signed as a reclamation project on the wing, a very keen shooter who goes through hot streaks but who does very little else on the court and gets lost defensively; a couple of good shooting performances as an emergency starter this season do not supplant all the shortcomings of what he does not do.

Pelicans @ Mavericks free on Sky Sports

Pelicans @ Mavericks free on Sky Sports

Watch Pelicans @ Mavs on Saturday at 7pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

Austin Rivers' reputation as an isolation guy and pesky defender has always exceeded the reality of his production, and while Thabo Sefolosha has become a savvy defender and rebounder in the frontcourt over the years, he looked aged in his final year with Utah and is surely not capable of big minutes this time around.

Further to this, Gordon is also slowing down even when healthy; a good second half to last season should not omit how poor he was in the first half, when he could not make a shot consistently and made little impact defensively either.

Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 01, 2019 in New York City.
Image: Eric Gordon in action for the Rockets against the Brooklyn Nets

Of course, the fact that these games do not matter compared to the postseason run that Houston are eyeing up is important here. If Gordon does the same again, and is ready come April, so be it. But the fact that Houston are as short-handed as they are, relying on aged players such as he, Sefolosha and the invaluable PJ Tucker while also putting so much on the shoulders of Harden and Westbrook - who, it should be remembered, are not young either - gives rise to very real concerns as to whether they can again crescendo in this way.

This is the era of load management, and regardless of how one may feel about the concept and what it says about players' toughness today, it exists for a reason. Selective rest during the regular season so as to avoid injury and retain stamina for the postseason is done by aspirational teams so that they can be as strong as possible at the most important time of the year.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Houston have not done this; indeed, due to how reliant they are on their two starting guards, plus how little frontcourt depth they have behind Capela and Tucker (whom they are almost as reliant upon in different ways), they likely could not afford to do so even if they wanted to.

All of this compounds the Harden problem. Few players play as many minutes as he does, and none do it while shouldering nearly as much of the team's load as he does.

James Harden 1:59
Harden hits 42 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists to help the Houston Rockets to a 117-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls

Harden is second in the league in minutes per game at 37.4, behind only the 37.8 per game of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, and he leads the league with a 40.3 per cent usage rate. He simply does more for longer; he both chooses to, and has to. Beyond this and the feast-or-famine wildness of Westbrook, the Rockets' offense plummets off a cliff.

The above all sounds very negative, and so it must be remembered here how good the Rockets are. Notwithstanding the implosion against San Antonio that may yet be reversed anyway, victories over the Miami Heat, LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers on their way to a 13-7 record, plus a hefty 47-point win over the Atlanta Hawks, provide some reason for hope.

NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports

NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports

Watch Nuggets @ Kings live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8pm

In Harden, the Rockets have a player that can win any game, no matter how good the opposition is. He is ridiculous in the best possible meaning of the word.

They have however lost six times to fellow playoff opposition. Already, then, there has been reason to worry about whether they could bridge the gap to the top as constructed.

James Harden salutes the crowd after hitting seven three-pointers against the Clippers 2:04
Harden hit seven three-pointers on his way to a game-high 47 points as the Houston Rockets defeated the LA Clippers

Having the oldest roster in the NBA, niggling injuries, four players in the top 45 minute-recipients in the league and a severe lack of reliable depth - their 24.7 bench points per game is last in the league, as are the 11.0 rebounds per game, and both are so by quite some margin - will only add to the strain.

The Rockets, therefore, will need to improve during the season. A lack of trade assets - save for Nene's contract and their 2020 first-round pick - will, when combined with the payroll concerns, make this difficult to do in the trade market.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Growth, then, will have to come from within, from the few young players who can make an impact on at least one end. Gary Clark, for example. Isaiah Hartenstein. Clemons. Maybe even Frazier. And the time for that starts now.

Depth will not be forthcoming if it is not blooded in now. As things stand, much of it is too old to ever blood anyway.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK