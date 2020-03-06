Los Angeles Lakers host Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center as conference leaders go head-to-head

The best two teams in the NBA lock horns when the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center in the early hours of Saturday morning, live on Sky Sports.

The Bucks (53-9) are the only team in the NBA with fewer than 10 defeats, with the Lakers owning the second-best record in the league. That says a lot about the success of this team and their efficiency ratings are scary to look at.

Milwaukee are the only club in the league who sit in the top three of both offensive and defensive efficiency categories this season. That, in itself, shows just how dangerous they can be on both ends of the floor. It's also difficult seeing anyone keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo from winning his second-straight MVP award, averaging 29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

He's been ably assisted by Khris Middleton who has led the team to double-digit wins on multiple occasions where the Greek Freak has been absent, and the Bucks' other All-Star is averaging 20.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists on the 20th best player efficiency rating in the league. Not bad for a second option!

Los Angeles (47-13) comes into this match-up winning nine of their last 10 games and that's pretty standard for the resurgent Lakers at this point.

Much like Milwaukee, this club play some great basketball in all facets of the game. They actually rank in the top eight in points scored, points allowed, rebounds and assists. That's an unprecedented mark and Milwaukee are the only club in the league who also rank in the top eight in all of those statistical categories as well.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis facing off with Giannis is an NBA fan's dream and this could be one of the most-watched games of the season. LeBron is the league leader in assists as well as being a triple-double threat every night and AD is most people's favourite to win defensive player of the year as the anchor of the Lakers' defense, which is the third-best in the league.

Los Angeles were held to 104 points and turned the ball over 19 times in their last run-in with the Bucks back in December as Milwaukee won out 111-104 but as this is the second and final meeting between these teams this season - unless they should meet in the NBA Finals as many fans believe will be the case - there is plenty of incentive for LA to ensure they inflict just a 10th defeat of the season on Mike Budenholzer's team.

Milwaukee will be confident as they look to extend a record of six-straight wins over the Lakers in total, but the hosts will be keen to lay down a marker on their home floor ahead of any potential postseason battle.

