Stephen Curry 'excited' to be back as two-time MVP's return energises Golden State Warriors crowd

Stephen Curry's return had the Chase Center crowd in a frenzy before Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors had even tipped off, and the noise hardly let up throughout as the defending champions sealed a late victory over the Golden State Warriors, 121-113.

After being sidelined 58 games, Curry led Golden State out of the tunnel to a big ovation - as loud as his neon sneakers, one pink and one yellow - and the crowd stirred every time he pulled up to shoot.

0:18 Stephen Curry reminded everyone what they have been missing with a vintage buzzer-beater in his first game back from injury

All the talk in the build-up was whether the two-time MVP would come back the same player following a four-month injury lay-off with a broken left hand.

Coach Steve Kerr, though, was in no doubt. "He looks exactly the same to me," he said, after Curry dropped 23 points in 27 minutes, while operating under a minutes restriction.

Barring a little long-range rust, the home fans were not disappointed as the Warriors new arena felt as charged as it ever has done with Curry also grabbing seven boards and dishing seven assists in an all-action display.

Not just that, but he also delivered the kind of highlight moments that make him one of the most exciting players in the world.

0:14 Stephen Curry dimed up Andrew Wiggins with a left-handed behind-the-back pass in the Warriors' defeat to the Raptors

Curry hit a 17-footer for his first basket early in the second quarter, then got a huge reaction for a three-pointer from well beyond the arc shortly before halftime as the shot clock was about to expire. He also showcased some of his best passing skills, including a no-look, behind-the-back dish to Andrew Wiggins.

"I was trying to be out there and not think about it," Curry said. "If I needed to make that pass, make it and no hesitation. It was a good feeling, throwing the first one.

4:44 Stephen Curry said he's back in his happy place, after playing his first game for the Warriors since breaking his hand in October

"It felt great, it was a lot of energy, anticipation for tonight and just getting back out there on the floor and seeing what was going to happen." said the three-time NBA champion.

"It was kind of a cool moment, just the excitement and energy in the building and I didn't really know what to expect, how to handle the minute restriction and all that, I just tried to get my first shot and just get comfortable out there.

"But throughout the 27 minutes I felt good, so I'm excited to be back out there."

3:28 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors' clash with the Golden State Warriors in Week 20 of the NBA

He was 3 of 12 from three-point range and 6 of 16 overall for the game, the only blemish on an otherwise encouraging night.

Asked how he coped with being out for so long, Curry replied: "You kind of deal with the new reality as it comes.

"Coming into the season, obviously four games in I was excited about trying to help lead the team where we wanted to go, chase the playoffs and all that but it was taken away.

"You've got to be productive in all aspects while you are out, with the rehab and the opportunity to appreciate life outside of basketball as well. I'm happy to be back in my happy place, for sure, but a lot of good happened over these last four months.

"We had some good moments, obviously Toronto is a championship team that has a lot of chemistry and they know how to win, so for us it was a good step in the right direction. Everybody just competing and we can build off of this."

