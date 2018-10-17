Anthony Davis must lead New Orleans Pelicans this season, says three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets is live on Sky Sports Main Event on Thursday from 1am

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is one of the best talents in basketball, according to three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen.

Davis, who hails from Chicago, is a five-time NBA All-Star who was the first overall pick in the 2012 draft.

The giant power forward played a key role in helping the Pelicans advance to last season's Western Conference semi-finals where they lost 4-1 to eventual NBA champions Golden State Warriors.

Bowen, who won three NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs, says Davis must now establish himself as a leader with the Pelicans and try and help them get past the first round of the playoffs for only the second time in the last decade.

"He [Davis] is one of the best talents in the game right now," Bowen said on a visit to Sky Sports News with the NBA trophy.

"When you don't have success as far as the playoffs are concerned it's hard to know what a guy can do. But he's 6ft 11 - he grew from 5ft 10in to 6ft 8in in high school - so he has guard skills in a big man's body.

"He plays defense at a high level and he's one of those guys that's really looking forward to the next challenge that he has now. And that is really getting past the first round of the playoffs with this young team in New Orleans."

