Jimmy Butler's move to Miami Heat off after president Pat Riley pulls plug

Friday 19 October 2018 07:02, UK

Image: Jimmy Butler requested a trade from Minneosta Timberwolves
Image: Jimmy Butler requested a trade from Minneosta Timberwolves

Miami Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley told the team's players that he is "pulling the plug" on trade talks involving Jimmy Butler, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Butler, the disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves star, requested a trade before finally reporting for the start of his final season before he hits free agency. Discussions between Minnesota and Miami reportedly hit a snag last week.

Riley reportedly updated the Heat players on the situation Sunday.

Despite uncertainty surrounding his future, Butler scored 23 points in the Timberwolves defeat to San Antonio Spurs

Heat point guard Goran Dragic told the Miami Herald regarding Riley's comments, "It calms you down, for sure, a little bit. Of course, everybody is talking, including me. I just want to focus on my job. But deep down, it affects you a little bit.

"I want to stay here. I like it, really. So when Pat came after practice and sat us down and we had a small meeting, he told us [the trade talks are off], and you can feel a little bit of relief. But that doesn't mean in the near future it can't happen. So we still need to do our job. We still need to be professionals."

Check out all the high-flying dunks and fierce rejections from Wednesday night in the NBA

Riley also refuted media reports that indicated he cut off his talks with Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau in a profanity-laced tirade.

In a statement issued Thursday, Riley said: "As to what has been reported in the past 24 hours, I have too much respect for Tom Thibodeau and all that he's accomplished in this league.

"Our conversations have been nothing but cordial and I have never used that kind of language in negotiations."

The Heat lost 104-101 at Orlando in their season opener Wednesday, then won 113-112 at Washington on Thursday.

