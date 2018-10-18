WATCH: Larry Nance Jr's sit down with Jamie Redknapp

3:15 To mark the start of the 2018/19 NBA season on Sky Sports, here’s a look back at Cleveland Cavaliers star Larry Nance Jr’s sit down with Jamie Redknapp in the Super Sunday studio back in August. To mark the start of the 2018/19 NBA season on Sky Sports, here’s a look back at Cleveland Cavaliers star Larry Nance Jr’s sit down with Jamie Redknapp in the Super Sunday studio back in August.

Nance Jr joined the Sky Sports team at St. James' Park to watch his beloved Chelsea maintain their perfect start to the season with a dramatic late 2-1 victory on Tyneside.

Before the game, Sky Sports pundit Redknapp quizzed the Cavs power forward on where his love for football (soccer) came from and who was his favourite Premier League player.

Both Nance Jr and Redknapp have followed in the footsteps of their fathers in their respective sports, with the pair going on to discuss how much of an influence this has had on their careers.

Hit the video above for Nance Jr's insightful chat with Redknapp. And don't forget to catch Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers live from 11pm on October 21 on Sky Sports Arena.