Terrence Ross beats buzzer with half-court shot in Orlando Magic defeat against Philadelphia 76ers

Terrence Ross beats the shot clock with a three point score from the halfway line but it wasn't enough to help the Orlando Magic defeat the Philadelphia 76ers

Terrence Ross pulled off a stunning half-court shot for Orlando Magic but it wasn’t enough to help his side pull off a surprise victory over Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic threatened to steal the win from Philadelphia when they took a 112-110 advantage in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from the Toronto Raptors player.

But the 76ers, seen as one of the Eastern Conference favourites, picked up their second straight success - following a season-opening loss - thanks to JJ Redick's eighth and decisive three-pointer, with 17 seconds left.

Miami, with one win from their opening three matches, now go on to visit Boston to face the Celtics in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time, while Philadelphia meet the Detroit Pistons, a day later.

