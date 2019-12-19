Mike Conley: Utah Jazz point guard aggravates hamstring injury

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is expected to miss multiple games after aggravating a left hamstring injury on his return to action on Tuesday night.

Conley suffered the original injury on December 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers and missed five games before playing 19 minutes in Tuesday's win 109-102 against the Orlando Magic, during which he had seven points and six assists.

The 32-year-old is in his first season with the Jazz after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

A Utah statement said: "Jazz guard Mike Conley was evaluated by the Utah Jazz medical staff on Wednesday and the following was determined:

2:26 Highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Utah Jazz in Week 9 of the NBA season.

"Conley reinjured his left hamstring during Utah's game against Orlando in Salt Lake City last night. He will be reevaluated during the team's upcoming road trip.

"Any further updates will be provided when necessary.

Conley is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 assists in 22 games this season, shooting 36.0 percent (40 of 111) from 3-point range and an underwhelming 36.5 percent from the field.

Guard Donovan Mitchell had more ball-handling responsibilities in Conley's absence, with Joe Ingles moving into the starting lineup for the past six games. He had a 23-point effort against Minnesota on December 11 and 10 assists versus Memphis four days earlier. .

Utah (16-11) start a three-game road trip on Thursday at the Atlanta Hawks.

