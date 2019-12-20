Ovie Soko previews NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: Jazz @ Hornets and Mavericks @ Raptors

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Jazz @ Hornets and Mavericks @ Raptors.

Utah Jazz @ Charlotte Hornets, Saturday 10pm, Sky Sports Mix

I expect the Jazz to take care of business in this game. As a team, they go about things quietly and make sure all their pieces are fitting together nicely.

We have seen the way they start seasons slowly and come and strong later on. They are one of those teams that have a tendency to bloom at the right time.

Utah have the pieces on paper and they have a very strong starting five. There has been something missing though. I can't quite put my finger on what that is but they haven't been the team we were expecting.

Charlotte are at home and I'm hoping Devonte' Graham goes off. I think the Hornets could steal this one.

Dallas Mavericks @ Toronto Raptors, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Football

Luka Doncic will not be back from injury for this one but that does not mean victory for Toronto is a given. Dallas have guys to step up, Tim Hardaway Jr and others. They are playing great team basketball.

The Mavericks are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA and, although Luka has been a huge part of that, guys like Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson are playing well in his absence. Dallas have pieces and that is what makes their offense so potent. That said, Doncic is the chef that stirs the pot. The Mavericks will not be able to completely fill the hole left by his absence but they will still compete.

Ultimately, though, with home advantage, I think the Raptors are going to take the win in this one.

Pascal Siakam is having a very, very solid year. He is in the conversation to win the Most Improved Player award for the second year in a row, which is nuts. He is cementing his name as one of the premier players in the Eastern Conference.

Although they are the defending champions, I still feel the Raptors have something to prove because their X-factor from last season, Kawhi Leonard, is gone. Kawhi was a seasoned playoff competitor and really experienced in high-pressure situations.

They will not have a real idea of how much they miss him until they get to the latter end of the season when the lights are really turned up bright.

