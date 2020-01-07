Joel Embiid feared fractured finger during 76ers win over Thunder

Joel Embiid feared he had fractured his finger but returned to the court to help the Philadelphia 76ers snap their four-game losing streak with victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Embiid's left ring finger looked like the top of a used bendy drinking straw, grotesquely overlapping his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed.

"I nearly threw up when I saw that," 76ers guard Ben Simmons said.

Simmons' stomach was soon settled, and so were the Sixers when Embiid needed nothing more than a quick trip to the locker room and some tape. Embiid played through the unsightly injury and scored 18 points, Simmons had 17 points and 15 rebounds as the 76ers beating the Thunder 120-113 on Monday night.

"I'm glad he came back out," Simmons said. "We needed him. He's a big part of this team."

2:34 The manner of the Philadelphia 76ers' victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder was a step in the right direction, says NBA TV analyst Grant Hill

The 76ers lost all four games on a trip that knocked them down the Eastern Conference standings and raised questions about how far this team can go in the playoffs.

They usually last in the postseason as long as a healthy Embiid can take them. The All-Star center dislocated his finger in the first quarter. Embiid returned to start the second quarter, though the injury prevented him from playing with his usual force on the glass and he lost a bunch of rebounds to Steven Adams.

"I felt my finger snapping and I thought I fractured it," Embiid said. "They did some X-rays and said it was nothing."

Embiid said there was a chance he might not play Thursday against Boston.

1:45 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 12 of the NBA season

"I couldn't go up with two hands," Embiid said. "There were a couple of times I could have grabbed [a rebound] with both hands but I just couldn't. I just kept tapping it."

The Thunder, who had won five straight, closed within two with three minutes left before the Sixers scored nine straight points to put the game away. Embiid's fingers looked fine on a dish to Tobias Harris for a dunk, and Harris buried a triple to make it 115-106.

Sixers' triple trouble

Josh Richardson scored 23 points for the Sixers, and Simmons fell two assists shy of a triple-double in another solid game without a basket beyond 22 feet.

Simmons is an All-Star and a triple-double threat but for whatever reason, he will not shoot three-pointers. His only two career triples have come this season and after he made one in a December 7 win against Cleveland, coach Brett Brown implored Simmons to shoot more of them.

0:25 Ben Simmons hit his second career three-pointer for the 76ers after his first against the Knicks in November

"This is what I want," Brown said that night. "I want a three-point shot per game, minimum. He will be liberated. His world will open up and, in many ways, so will ours."

Simmons responded to Brown's edict by doubling down on his refusal to shoot threes. He had a meaningless heave in a December 10 game against Denver but otherwise has not attempted an honest three.

Brown acknowledged Simmons has disregarded his request.

"Evidently, I have failed," Brown said. "It's something that we're all mindful and this is one of these things that is never going to go away. The attention that this has received is remarkable. I guess I helped fuel it. I own it. I have got to help him find this and most importantly he has to help himself."

The Sixers need more three-point shooting. They made only six in each of the last two losses and returned home hopeful of finding the stroke that saw them hit a franchise record-tying 21 treys in a Christmas Day win over Milwaukee.

"We need to hunt threes in a more definitive way than we currently are," Brown said.

The 76ers got that message, at least early in the game, and they finished an efficient 13-for-26 from beyond the arc.

Harris hit three of Philly's eight three-pointers (on 14 attempts) in the first half for a 62-52 lead at the break. But they hit just two in the third - and whiffed on a few easy looks at the basket - and had their 14-point lead sliced to 90-86.

