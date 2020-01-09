James Harden and Trae Young become first players to post 40-point triple-doubles in same game

James Harden and Trae Young became the first players to post 40-point triple-doubles in the same game in the Houston Rockets’ win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Harden had 41 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second straight triple-double while Young answered with 42 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds as the Rockets ran out 122-115 winners.

It was Harden's 44th career triple-double and his 15th 40-point triple-double, second-most in NBA history. Young's return was his sixth 40-point game, his second triple-double of the season and the first 40-point triple-double in Hawks history.

Harden's big first quarter gave Houston a lead that seemed safe. His misses helped give Atlanta a chance.

The Houston guard raced out of the blocks with 22 points in the first quarter. Young kept pace, reaching half-time with 21 points.

Harden faded in the second half, when he made only 2-of 18-shots.

Second-year guard Young scored 21 points in the second half as Atlanta reduced a 20-point deficit to four in the third quarter but a 12-2 run enabled the Rockets to resist Atlanta's charge.

Harden more than made up for the absence of Russell Westbrook, his usual backcourt partner. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni had a confident answer when asked before the game about the impact of Westbrook being rested.

"Just more James," D'Antoni said.

It was a safe prediction. Harden abused the Hawks with his mix of three-pointers and drives. Atlanta's most frequent answer was to foul him, and he made 19 of 23 free throws.

The Hawks pulled within three late in the fourth quarter, the last time at 118-115 on two free throws by Alex Len. Harden sank four free throws in the final 10.4 seconds to seal the win.

"They made shots," Harden said. "We missed shots. They are a feisty team."

The Hawks have the NBA's worst record (8-30) but Young was enthused by his team's efforts against Houston.

"We've got a lot of our guys back healthy," Young said. "We just have to figure out how to close out games."

