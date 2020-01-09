Please select your default edition
Victor Oladipo hopes to make Indana Pacers season debut on January 29

Thursday 9 January 2020 04:28, UK

Victor Oladipo has returned from injury to boost the Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said on Wednesday he hopes to make his season debut on January 29 against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

The two-time All-Star has not played since rupturing his right quadriceps tendon on January 23, 2019.

"That could change. That might not change. Who knows?" Oladipo said in a video published by The Stadium. "It's definitely good to have something to look forward to, especially after 12 months of wondering."

An injured Victor Olapido is stretchered off the court during Indiana&#39;s clash with Toronto
Image: An injured Victor Olapido is stretchered off the court during Indiana's clash with Toronto

Oladipo missed Indiana's final 35 regular season games and four playoff games last season, and has missed 37 games this season through Tuesday - a total that will reach 47 by January 29.

"I'm way stronger now than I was before, especially mentally," he told Stadium. "I just feel like nothing can faze me. I've been through the worst. My better days lie ahead."

Oladipo, 27, earned his second straight All-Star selection in 2018-19 and averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 17 steals in 36 games.

After three seasons with the Orlando Magic and one with Oklahoma City, he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in his first year with the Pacers in 2017-18.

He averaged a career-high 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals in 75 games that year.

