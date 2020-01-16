Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard add fresh chapter to long-running feud

Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard added a fresh chapter to their long-running feud during the Portland Trail Blazers' win over the Houston Rockets.

The superstar guards have shared a dislike for one another for years, but their antipathy stepped up a notch last season.

Westbrook, then with the Oklahoma City Thunder, heckled Lillard as he shot free throws in a January 2019 regular season game. Previously, Westbrook had aimed his familiar 'rock-a-baby' celebration at Lillard after scoring on him.

Then in the playoffs, Lillard waved his adversary off the court after sinking a 37-foot game-winner to seal a 4-1 series win that sent the Thunder home for the season.

With Westbrook now in Houston, the pair faced off again on Wednesday night and, somewhat predictably, added a new chapter to their feud.

"Baby burped off the window."



Russell Westbrook trolled after missing point-blank lay-up.



If you're gonna rock the baby, maybe make the gimme's

Westbrook started the game by rocking the baby but, when he missed a lay-up, Lillard received an assist from Blazers announcer Kevin Calabro who quickly commented: "He cradled the baby, but the baby burped off the window" in reference to the miss.

The battle intensified in the fourth quarter when Lillard fouled Westbrook, sending the Rockets guard to the free throw line.

As he prepared to shoot, Westbrook could be heard yelling, "A foul is a bucket. Can't guard me. Impossible."

Lillard responded with some trash talk of his own before the official stepped in and handed both players a technical foul.

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers weigh in on Westbrook's antics.

For the game, Westbrook racked up 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists while Lillard recorded 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the double-digit win.

The Portland man had the last laugh, on and off the court. The Blazers rolled to a 117-107 win. After the game, Lillard tweeted "LOL" in response to an ESPN tweet containing Westbrook's words from his free throw line sledge.

