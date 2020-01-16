Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard add fresh chapter to long-running feud

Thursday 16 January 2020 10:42, UK

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers 0:31
Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard continue their feud during the Portland Trail Blazers' clash with the Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard added a fresh chapter to their long-running feud during the Portland Trail Blazers' win over the Houston Rockets.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

The superstar guards have shared a dislike for one another for years, but their antipathy stepped up a notch last season.

Westbrook, then with the Oklahoma City Thunder, heckled Lillard as he shot free throws in a January 2019 regular season game. Previously, Westbrook had aimed his familiar 'rock-a-baby' celebration at Lillard after scoring on him.

NBA Primetime: Heat @ Spurs on Sky Sports

NBA Primetime: Heat @ Spurs on Sky Sports

Watch Heat @ Spurs on Sunday at 8pm live on Sky Sports Arena
Watch Clippers @ Pelicans free on Sky Sports

Watch Clippers @ Pelicans free on Sky Sports

Watch Clippers @ Pelicans on Saturday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app

Then in the playoffs, Lillard waved his adversary off the court after sinking a 37-foot game-winner to seal a 4-1 series win that sent the Thunder home for the season.

Damian Lillard roars to the Portland fans after his buzzer-beater earned Portland a 4-1 series win over the Thunder 0:13
Damian Lillard waved the Oklahoma City Thunder off the court after hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer to eliminate them from the playoffs

With Westbrook now in Houston, the pair faced off again on Wednesday night and, somewhat predictably, added a new chapter to their feud.

Westbrook started the game by rocking the baby but, when he missed a lay-up, Lillard received an assist from Blazers announcer Kevin Calabro who quickly commented: "He cradled the baby, but the baby burped off the window" in reference to the miss.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The battle intensified in the fourth quarter when Lillard fouled Westbrook, sending the Rockets guard to the free throw line.

More on this story

Portland at Houston 1:32
Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' trip to the Houston Rockets in Week 13 of the NBA

As he prepared to shoot, Westbrook could be heard yelling, "A foul is a bucket. Can't guard me. Impossible."

Lillard responded with some trash talk of his own before the official stepped in and handed both players a technical foul.

For the game, Westbrook racked up 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists while Lillard recorded 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the double-digit win.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The Portland man had the last laugh, on and off the court. The Blazers rolled to a 117-107 win. After the game, Lillard tweeted "LOL" in response to an ESPN tweet containing Westbrook's words from his free throw line sledge.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK