Luka Doncic posts triple-double to lead Dallas Mavericks past Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet with a 25-point, 15-rebound, 17-assist triple-double to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-123 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Wednesday night's NBA scores Dallas Mavericks 127-123 Sacramento Kings

Orlando Magic 119-118 Los Angeles Lakers

Toronto Raptors 130-121 Oklahoma City Thunder

Brooklyn Nets 106-117 Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers 117-107 Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs 100-106 Miami Heat

Charlotte Hornets 86-100 Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons 116-103 Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers 104-99 Minnesota Timberwolves

Washington Wizards 106-115 Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks 127-123 Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic established a career-high of 17 assists to go with 25 points and 15 rebounds while leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-123 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The triple-double was the 12th of the season for the second-year star as Dallas won their third consecutive game. Seth Curry made five three-pointers while scoring 21 points for the Mavericks.

Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr added 18 points, Dwight Powell registered 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and collected nine rebounds, Dorian Finney-Smith scored 15 points and Maxi Kleber had 14.

De'Aaron Fox recorded 27 points and 12 assists for the Kings, who lost their third straight game. Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes added 25 points apiece, Marvin Bagley III had 12 points, and Nemanja Bjelica contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Image: Doncic controls possession against the Kings

Dallas power forward Kristaps Porzingis (knee) missed his ninth straight game after he was ruled out shortly before game time.

Powell, who has received increased playing time with Porzingis sidelined, has made 44 of 54 field-goal attempts (81.5 pe rcent) over the past seven games.

The Kings scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to pull within 108-99 with 10:56 remaining. Dallas answered with a 9-2 push and took a 16-point lead on Curry's three-pointer with 7:54 remaining.

Sacramento later pulled within 124-118 on a three-pointer by Hield with 1:34 left. Fox's basket moved the Kings within 125-120 with 19.2 seconds left. Doncic split two free throws for Dallas before Harrison Barnes drained a three-pointer to pull Sacramento within 126-123.

Curry split two free throws with 8.9 seconds left and the Mavericks held on.

Orlando Magic 119-118 Los Angeles Lakers

Report to follow

Toronto Raptors 130-121 Oklahoma City Thunder

Norman Powell had 23 points off the bench to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on the road. Toronto shot a season-high 61.2 per cent from the floor, with Powell going 9-of-11.

The Raptors jumped out to a big lead in the first half but had to hold on late. Toronto led by 30 before half-time but the Thunder cut the lead to three with 2:39 left thanks to hitting 15-of-20 shots.

But the Raptors finished with a 6-0 run over the last two minutes to put the game away.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while Marc Gasol added 15. Gasol was playing for the first time since December 18. OG Anunoby also scored 21 for Toronto, while Kyle Lowry added 17.

The game got tight late in the third quarter, with the margin shrinking to eight on Dennis Schroder's driving lay-up with 1:37 left in the quarter. But the Raptors quickly extended the lead, scoring the next 10 points as Oklahoma City missed their next four shots.

Oklahoma City wasn't done yet, making their final push to pull within three after trailing by 21 with 6:39 remaining. Schroder scored 25 points off the bench to lead the Thunder. Danilo Gallinari hit four three-pointers and added 23 points for OKC, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21. Chris Paul had 16 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn Nets 106-117 Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris scored 34 points and hit three clutch shots in the final 2:20 as the Philadelphia 76ers continued their home dominance by making all the plays down the stretch in a 117-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Harris scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, when the Sixers outscored Brooklyn 31-16. He scored nine of his points in Philadelphia's game-ending 13-2 run over the final three-and-a-half minutes.

The game was tied at 104-104 when Jarrett Allen split a pair at the line with 3:51 remaining. Al Horford's hook shot with 3:30 left gave the 76ers the lead for good, and then Harris took over.

Image: Tobias Harris celebrates a Sixers basket in Philadelphia's win over Brooklyn

Harris made it 109-104 with a three-pointer over Spencer Dinwiddie with 2:20 remaining. He then added a pair of jumpers to push the lead to 115-106 with 50.6 seconds left. Harris then finished off Philadelphia's 19th home win in 21 games this season by hitting two free throws with 31.6 seconds to go.

Ben Simmons posted 20 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, who shot 51.1 per cent from the floor. Furkan Korkmaz and Josh Richardson added 15 points apiece while Horford contributed 14 as Philadelphia won their fifth straight home game.

Dinwiddie had 26 points and eight assists for Brooklyn, but the Nets hit one field goal over the last 4:55 and fell to 2-9 in their past 11 games. Allen added 17 points and 10 rebounds while Taurean Prince contributed 15 points for Brooklyn.

Portland Trail Blazers 117-107 Houston Rockets

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 49 points as the Portland Trail Blazers controlled the tempo throughout their 117-107 victory over the host Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Lillard posted 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while McCollum added 24 points and six assists to lead a Portland attack that featured all five scorers tallying double figures.

The Rockets lost for the third time in four games, falling behind late in the first quarter and labouring in vain to close the gap. The Rockets did string together three consecutive three-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to pull to within 105-100 only for the McCollum and Carmelo Anthony to respond with back-to-back corner triples that allowed Portland to reclaim control.

Anthony, playing in Houston for the first time since the Rockets released him early last season, posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Portland center Hassan Whiteside also had a double-double (18 points, 18 rebounds) while Kent Bazemore added 12 points, nine boards and sound defense on Rockets guard James Harden, who scored a season-low 13 points on just 3-for-12 shooting.

Russell Westbrook produced a triple-double of 31 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists while Eric Gordon scored 20 points off the Houston bench. Ben McLemore added 17 points and Clint Capela a double-double (14 points, 18 rebounds), but with Harden taking just 12 shots, Houston lacked the offensive thrust to keep pace with the Trail Blazers.

San Antonio Spurs 100-106 Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The 24-year-old rookie shot 13-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range, for the Heat, who snapped their first two game losing streak of the season and improved to a league-best 18-1 at home.

Goran Dragic finished with 17 points for Miami and Bam Adebayo contributed 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Image: Kendrick Nunn scores at the rim against San Antonio

Heat star Jimmy Butler struggled on offense, shooting 4-of-11 from the field en route to 12 points. Duncan Robinson was Miami's fifth double-figure scorer with 11 points.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to lead the Spurs. DeRozan, who shot 12-of-14 from the field, has scored 20 or more points in 12 consecutive games. San Antonio's Patty Mills finished with 21 points and converted 5-of-12 three-point attempts.

Down by two after three quarters, the Heat opened the fourth on a 13-2 run. Butler's three-pointer with 5:24 remaining capped the surge and increased Miami's lead to 88-79. San Antonio three times got within five points, the last time on Aldridge's three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining.

Adebayo converted 1-of-2 free throw with 14.8 seconds remaining to give the Heat their final margin.

Charlotte Hornets 86-100 Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr had 19 points and Mason Plumlee scored 15 as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86.

Jerami Grant scored 14, Will Barton had 13 and Nikola Jokic and PJ Dozier 12 each for the Nuggets. Denver played the second half without guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a left ankle injury late in the second quarter and did not return.

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 20 points with nine assists for the Hornets. Devonte' Graham, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges had 14 each and Cody Zeller finished with 11 for Charlotte.

Barton score the last five points of the second to give the Nuggets a 57-42 lead at half-time. Charlotte scored the first basket of the third quarter on a trey by Washington, but the Nuggets answered with a 7-0 run to go up by 19.

After another three-pointer by Rozier, Denver scored the next four to make it 68-48, their biggest lead of the game to that point. The Hornets started to chip away to get back into it late in the third. Six straight points got them within 14 and an 18-6 run, capped by Graham's three-pointer, made it 74-69.

Dozier hit a layup and a three-pointer to get the lead to double digits as part of a 19-3 run that gave Denver a 93-72 lead with 5:30 left in the game, and the Nuggets closed it out from there.

Detroit Pistons 116-103 Boston Celtics

Career nights from Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk and a vintage performance by Derrick Rose led the short-handed Detroit Pistons past the host Boston Celtics 116-103.

Doumbouya and Mykhailiuk had new career bests with 24 and 21 points, respectively, and Rose scored 22 on 11-of-13 shooting. Markieff Morris added 23 points off the bench, and Andre Drummond (13 points, 13 rebounds) chipped in a double-double as the Pistons won for just the fourth time in their past 16 games.

Gordon Hayward had 25 points and Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics lost for the fourth time in their past six. Boston played without forward Jayson Tatum, who was held out with a knee injury. Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back) were all sidelined for Detroit.

Image: Sekou Doumbouya scores at the rim against the Boston Celtics

Trailing by two at half-time, the Pistons used a 10-0 run to grab an 82-73 advantage with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter. A Hayward three-pointer got the Celtics back within 84-80 with 1:29 left, but Mykhailiuk drained a pair of threes in the final minute, including a buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt, to give Detroit a 91-82 lead entering the fourth.

A Morris floater to start the fourth gave the Pistons their first double-digit lead, and Mykhailiuk hit another trey for a 98-85 edge. Morris' dunk with 8:31 on the clock extended Detroit's stretch to open the quarter to 12-5, and the Pistons would lead by as much as 21 in coasting to victory.

Indiana Pacers 104-99 Minnesota Timberwolves

Domantas Sabonis registered a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers rallied to hold off the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 at Target Center.

The Timberwolves led at half-time despite playing without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns (flu-like symptoms) for the 15th time this season.

Minnesota rode a balanced scoring effort, with five Timberwolves scoring between 17 and 10 points. Jarrett Culver led the way with 17. Indiana went on a 10-2 run in the early fourth quarter, with Doug McDermott coming off the bench to score eight points. Indiana took a lead during that surge that they never relinquished.

McDermott scored 14 points and TJ Warren had 12 points and six rebounds. Malcolm Brodgon recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in his second game since returning from a back injury.

Brogdon scored 10 points in the final 4:18, including a three-pointer and mid-range jumper on two possessions that pushed Indiana's lead from three to six points. Minnesota never got any closer than four points thereafter.

Washington Wizards 106-115 Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine scored 30 points on 12-for-21 shooting as the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 115-106 win over the visiting Washington Wizards.

Thaddeus Young added 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Bulls, who won for the second time in their past nine games. Chicago's Tomas Satoransky finished with 18 points against his former team.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Jordan McRae had 16 points off the bench for Washington, who have lost three of their last four games.

Image: Zach Lavine soars for a dunk in Chicago's win over Weashington

The game was tied at 93-93 early in the fourth quarter when the Bulls went on a 13-2 run to pull ahead 106-95 with 4:56 remaining. The sequence included a flagrant foul called against Wizards forward Davis Bertans, which led to a pair of free throws by Lauri Markkanen.

LaVine hit two three-pointers in the final five minutes to help Chicago secure the victory.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.