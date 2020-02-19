Reggie Jackson heading to the Los Angeles Clippers after Detroit Pistons buyout

Reggie Jackson and the Detroit Pistons finalised a contract buyout and the point guard plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Jackson, 29, has played in 14 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. His exit follows the team's trade of center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 24th overall pick in 2011 finds himself in the final year of a five-year $80m deal he signed prior to the 2015 season.

5:17 Jaydee Dyer, Mo Mooncey and Mike Tuck discuss Derrick Jones Jr.'s controversial win over Aaron Gordon in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Jackson started Detroit's final six games before the All-Star break and had three 20-point games in that span. He played in the first two games of the season then missed nearly two months with a back injury.

The Clippers added Marcus Morris in a trade with the New York Knicks at the trade deadline.

Paul George (hamstring) is likely to be limited in the coming weeks with an injury that has hampered him throughout his first season in Los Angeles.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.