Reggie Jackson heading to the Los Angeles Clippers after Detroit Pistons buyout

Wednesday 19 February 2020 11:05, UK

Reggie Jackson
Image: Reggie Jackson was a first-round pick for Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2011 draft

Reggie Jackson and the Detroit Pistons finalised a contract buyout and the point guard plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Jackson, 29, has played in 14 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. His exit follows the team's trade of center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 24th overall pick in 2011 finds himself in the final year of a five-year $80m deal he signed prior to the 2015 season.

Jackson started Detroit's final six games before the All-Star break and had three 20-point games in that span. He played in the first two games of the season then missed nearly two months with a back injury.

The Clippers added Marcus Morris in a trade with the New York Knicks at the trade deadline.

Paul George (hamstring) is likely to be limited in the coming weeks with an injury that has hampered him throughout his first season in Los Angeles.

