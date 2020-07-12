LA Lakers' Dwight Howard and Danny Green miss practice over coronavirus tests

Los Angeles Lakers duo Dwight Howard and Danny Green both missed practice on Saturday over their coronavirus tests.

While neither player has tested positive, Green was absent because of a glitch with the coronavirus testing process.

Howard, meanwhile, cannot be cleared to participate until he tests negative for a second time and clears the NBA's quarantine protocols.

Saturday's practice was the first for the Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida and the team's first since the NBA's suspension in March.

Players had been able to take part in one-on-one workouts since July 1 at the team's training facility in Los Angeles but this marks a significant step in the NBA's return to play plans.

Most of the Lakers team arrived as a group from Los Angeles on Thursday evening and then began a 36-hour quarantine.

The team do however expect to have both Howard and Green available for practice on Sunday, while Howard confirmed earlier this week that he will take part in the NBA's restart, quelling earlier doubts he would not over family concerns.

The Lakers, who have a 49-14 record, will restart their season on July 31 against cross-city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers.

