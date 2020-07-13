Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo to have surgery after breaking thumb

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice on Sunday and will require surgery, ruling him out for six to eight weeks.

Rondo sustained the injury on just the team's second day of practice since arriving in Florida.

Based on the recovery timeline, Rondo could rejoin the Lakers at some point in the play-offs - should the team still be playing.

Entering his second season with the Lakers, Rondo was expected to take on added importance when the NBA season resumes as point guard Avery Bradley opted out of the remainder of the season.

Image: The Lakers are already without Avery Bradley, who has decided to miss the resumption of the NBA season

The Lakers also signed JR Smith on July 1 to take Bradley's place on the roster.

In 48 games this season, Rondo has averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with three starts.

He played in only 46 games with the Lakers in 2018-19, missing more than two months combined between November and January, first because of a broken bone in his right hand then because of a torn ligament on his right ring finger. Both injuries required surgery.

4:42 NBA players and coaches take us inside the bubble environment in Orlando ahead of the NBA's return

In 14 NBA seasons, Rondo has averaged 10.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds for his career.

The Lakers are among 22 teams participating in the resumption of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

They will face the LA Clippers on July 30, the first day of the resumed season following a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.