Refreshed Utah Jazz aiming for payback against Los Angeles Lakers

The Utah Jazz are looking for payback in the second of back-to-back games against the host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Live NBA: Utah @ LA Lakers 19.04 Tuesday 20th April 3:00am

The Lakers posted a 127-115 overtime victory on Saturday, led by Andre Drummond's 27 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Dennis Schroder finished with 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

However, Utah head coach Quin Snyder rested Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr and Derrick Favors with his team playing in the second of back-to-back games after a home win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

2:08 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers against the Utah Jazz in Week 17 of the NBA

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also did not play Saturday due to a right ankle sprain that will keep him out for the next several games.

The expectation is that Gobert, Conley Jr and Favors will be available on Monday.

"It was a good effort," said Utah's Joe Ingles, who finished with 20 points and 14 assists in the loss to the Lakers. "A lot of guys who don't usually play, played heavy minutes and did a good job. I think we can take a lot of good stuff from that."

Specifically, the return of Gobert, one of the best defensive centers in the league, should provide a lift inside. The Jazz were outrebounded 52-37 by the Lakers on Saturday.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who finished with a team-high 27 points, said his team had a tough time matching up to Los Angeles' bigger line-up, with Drummond taking up space inside.

2:28 Highlights of the Utah Jazz against the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 17 of the NBA.

"Once we get guys back healthy, I think we'll do a good job of holding that paint down and stopping them from getting easy baskets," Clarkson said.

Los Angeles finally are starting to figure out how to win games on a more consistent basis with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) still recovering from injuries, although the latter has now been cleared for full on-court activity. The goal is that both players will be back on the court before the regular season concludes next month.

The Lakers have won five of their past 10 games and finished 4-3 on a recent seven-game trip without their two superstars.

1:36 Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel says that Anthony Davis has been cleared for full-contact practice and will return to action soon

"We're getting healthy at the right time, and it's perfect for us," Lakers forward Markieff Morris said. "With this crazy season and with all these games - back-to-back games and days in between, without our two best players we held it down for the most part.

"Now we're getting them back fully healthy and ready to make some noise."

Schroder has taken on more of a leadership role on both ends of the floor with James and Davis out. Over the past 10 games, Schroder is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 assists per contest.

0:27 Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected following a row during the Brooklyn Nets' game against the LA Lakers

The 27-year-old also is playing through nagging injuries, including an infected foot that limits his mobility.

"Dennis is a competitor," Drummond said. "I've played against Dennis his whole career, and I've got a chance to watch him and play against him, and he's always been that way his whole career.

"And to be his team-mate now and see it first-hand, he's an incredible player. He doesn't give up. He plays every possession like it's his last. And defensively he's far more advanced than people give him credit for."