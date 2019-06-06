Fred VanVleet hits incredible rainbow shot to ice Game 3 for the Toronto Raptors Game 4 of the NBA Finals takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Fred VanVleet threw an incredible rainbow three-point shot late in the Toronto Raptors' Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors

When Draymond Green is quickly closing out on you, then it's prudent to recognise that something special might be required to score.

And something special was exactly what Fred VanVleet produced as he looped an incredible rainbow three-pointer in over the top of one of the league's best defenders towards the end of the Toronto Raptors' 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors.

With only 100 seconds left in the ball game, Kawhi Leonard was running out of steps with a pair of Dubs defenders right on him. He squirmed his arms free and dished left to an initially open VanVleet.

Green immediately moved to switch on to the guard, but by then his shot was soaring high into the air before dropping through the net to put the Raptors 13 points up and pretty much seal the victory, which puts Toronto 2-1 ahead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

