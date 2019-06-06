Fred VanVleet hits incredible rainbow shot to ice Game 3 for the Toronto Raptors

When Draymond Green is quickly closing out on you, then it's prudent to recognise that something special might be required to score.
Live NBA: Toronto @ Golden State
Toronto Raptors 2-1 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors | Box Score | Report
- Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors | Box Score | Report
- Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors | Box Score | Report
- Game 4: Raptors @ Warriors - Saturday June 8, 2am
- Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am
- Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am
- Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am
- All games live on Sky Sports Arena
And something special was exactly what Fred VanVleet produced as he looped an incredible rainbow three-pointer in over the top of one of the league's best defenders towards the end of the Toronto Raptors' 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors.
With only 100 seconds left in the ball game, Kawhi Leonard was running out of steps with a pair of Dubs defenders right on him. He squirmed his arms free and dished left to an initially open VanVleet.
Green immediately moved to switch on to the guard, but by then his shot was soaring high into the air before dropping through the net to put the Raptors 13 points up and pretty much seal the victory, which puts Toronto 2-1 ahead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals series.
To see VanVleet's superb bucket, watch the video at the top of the page. Check out the video directly above for the Top 5 plays from Game 3 overall.
Game 4 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.
