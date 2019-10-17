Jaylen Brown turns down Boston Celtics extension - reports

Jaylen Brown has turned down a four-year, $80m extension he has received from the Boston Celtcs, according to reports.

Yahoo Sports reported the swingman has no interest in the offer made by the Celtics on Wednesday.

Brown, who turns 23 next week, is heading into the final season of his contract, and he would be a restricted free agent next summer unless he comes to an agreement with the Celtics.

Image: Brown rises to dunk the ball for Team USA against Japan

In the past week, multiple media outlets reported that Brown hired agent Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management to represent him. Brown had played three seasons in the NBA without an agent.

The No 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Cal, Brown made the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Team when he averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over 78 games (20 starts). He greatly improved his averages in 2017-18 to 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 70 games, all starts.

Last season, however, he started in just 25 of his 74 games and saw his numbers dip slightly to 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds.

0:15 Jaylen Brown threw down a vicious dunk on Jarrett Allen in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Brooklyn Nets

The Celtics are coming off a 49-33 season after which they swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before losing in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston's biggest offseason change came at point guard, where Kyrie Irving exited to sign with the Brooklyn Nets while the Celtics acquired Kemba Walker in a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.